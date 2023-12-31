Rangers' Artemi Panarin gets hat trick in win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s as if these Rangers take losses personally.

Twenty-four hours after dropping a tight one at Sunrise, Fla., on Friday night, the Rangers did what they have done so well this season: They bounced back and won the next one, traveling across the Sunshine State to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-1 on Saturday night in Amalie Arena, in their final game of calendar year 2023.

Artemi Panarin had his second hat trick of the season, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and three assists, and Igor Shesterkin, celebrating his 28th birthday, made 34 saves to earn his fifth straight win for the Rangers, who won their 25th game of the season (25-9-1), while improving to 9-1 in games following losses, and 6-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets.

“We just focus on that,’’ Panarin said of the Rangers’ ability to bounce back after losses. “The whole team, or organization is just not used to losing two games in a row.’’

“I think, we all thought that we gave an honest effort last night (in a 4-3 loss to Florida); we still lost the game,’’ Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. “And for them to go out and play as hard as they did tonight, was – I think that's really good and gets us back on the winning side of things.’’

The Rangers got on the board early against the Lightning when Trocheck won a race with Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman to capture a loose puck at the Lightning blue line. When Hedman fell down, that left Trocheck and Panarin on a 2-on-0 break. Trocheck fed Panarin for a one-timer that was his 21st goal of the season, at 1:51.

Trocheck made it 2-0 when he jammed in the rebound of a Jacob Trouba shot at 7:36 and the Rangers dominated the first period, despite a misleading 14-9 Lightning edge in shots on goal.

Tampa Bay got on the board on a power-play goal by Nikita Kucherov at 17:39 of the second period, but less than a minute later, at 18:30, Trocheck set up Chris Kreider for his 18th goal, which gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead. Panarin’s second goal, at 11:16 of the third period, squashed any hope for the Lightning of making a comeback, and he finished things with a power-play goal with 4:34 remaining in regulation.