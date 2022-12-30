Rangers lose in six-round shootout to Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. -- Way back on Opening Night, the Rangers played what may have been their best game of the season, turning in a complete performance on both ends of the ice in beating the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden.

Maybe the Lightning bring out the best in the Rangers. But maybe the Rangers also bring out the best in Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped Adam Fox in the sixth round of the shootout Thursday as the Lightning came from behind to beat the Rangers in a shootout, 2-1, at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay won its second game in two nights, and handed the Rangers their second straight loss (0-1-1) after a stretch in which they won eight of nine.

Alex Killorn beat Igor Shesterkin (39 saves in regulation and overtime) for the shootout winner and then Vasilevskiy (45 saves) stopped Fox to seal the win. Artemi Panarin was the only Ranger to score in the shootout, tying the tiebreaker with the Rangers’ third shot after Brayden Point had scored on the Lightning’s second shot.

The Rangers got a power play in overtime but couldn't convert despite many good looks. They went 0-for-3 on the power play.

With both goaltenders playing unbelievably well, it looked for a long time as though Mika Zibanejad’s 16th goal of the season, at 12:45 of the first period, might hold up as the winner, until Point finally equalized at 5:32 of the third, on a broken play, when he flubbed a shot at an empty net behind Shesterkin, but managed to push the puck off the goalie’s pads and in to tie it at 1.