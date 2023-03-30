Ryan Lindgren misses fourth straight game with injury

NEWARK, N.J. — Rangers coach Gerard Gallant played it a little cagey at Thursday’s morning skate at Prudential Center when asked about the status of defenseman Ryan Lindgren, but in the end, Lindgren again was out of the lineup against the Devils.

It was the fourth straight game and 15th of the last 16 that Lindgren has missed with a left shoulder injury.

“He’s skating, so we’ll go from there,’’ Gallant said. “When the trainers tell me something different, I’ll let you know.’’

Lindgren missed 11 games with the injury, suffered Feb. 25 when Capitals forward T.J. Oshie drove him into the boards in a game in Washington. He returned to the lineup last week in a game against Carolina but appeared to tweak the shoulder when he grabbed at Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast late in the second period.

Called for a holding penalty on the play, Lindgren went to the locker room rather than the penalty box. He returned to the bench after his penalty expired and took regular shifts in the third period.

Lindgren was given the day off at practice the next day but did not play two nights later when the Rangers visited Carolina in the back end of the home-and-home. He has not played since.

Lindgren has practiced and taken part in morning skates all week but has not played. Gallant has said the team is being “cautious.’’ Whether Lindgren plays again before the regular season is over remains in question, but at Wednesday’s practice, Gallant said that is “not important.’’

“We’re in a position we don’t have to,’’ he said, “and when he’s ready to go, they’ll let me know.’’

Blue notes

The game against the Devils was the first of a back-to-back, with the finale coming Friday in Buffalo against the Sabres. The Rangers will complete the three-game road trip Sunday with an afternoon game in Washington. Igor Shesterkin started in goal Thursday and Jaroslav Halak is expected to start on Friday.