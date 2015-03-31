Rangers' Marc Staal nominated for Masterton Trophy
Rangers defenseman Marc Staal has been nominated for this season's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the New York chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
After a serious eye injury and concussions that limited him to a total of 67 games in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, Staal has five goals and 13 assists in 75 games this season. Staal, 28, is on pace to play his most regular season games since 2010-11 (77). Staal continues to be rock-solid defensively, with a plus-17.
The annual award is given to a player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. The Rangers' Martin St. Louis was runner-up in the New York chapter voting.
Last season, Rangers center Dominic Moore became the fifth Blueshirt to win the trophy, which has been presented since the 1967-68 season. Moore returned to the game after caring for his wife Katie, who died from a rare form of cancer.
The chapter also named center Derek Stepan as this year's winner of the Good Guy Award, for cooperation with the media. Among the other top vote-getters were Derick Brassard and Rick Nash. Previous winners, who cannot be selected again, include Staal, Dan Girardi and Henrik Lundqvist.