The NHL took Matt to the mat.

The league suspended Matt Rempe eight games for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, the league announced after the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes Sunday.

Rempe, 22, who met with the league’s Department of Player Safety over Zoom Sunday, was also fined $80,000. The department, in a video explanation, characterized the Rempe as “a repeat offender.” He had been suspended for four games last season for a hit on Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler.

In the explanation, an unnamed department staffer said the hit “violated multiple NHL rules,” and “Rempe explodes upwards into a hard check to the back of a defenseless Heiskanen while at the same time extending his elbow and forearm up and into the back of Heiskanen’s neck, driving Heiskanen dangerously into the boards and glass.”

Rempe, who was recalled from AHL Hartford on Wednesday following the trade of Kaapo Kakko to Seattle, drove Heiskanen face-first into the boards with 12:47 left in the third period of the Rangers’ 3-1 road win over the Stars on Friday night.

The 6-9, 255-pound forward was assessed a game misconduct. The hit overshadowed what had been a strong game for Rempe, who had drawn second-period penalties from Mason Marchment (tripping), ex-Ranger Nils Lundkvist (hooking) and Lian Bichsel (slashing), and finished five hits in 5:32 of ice time.

“He had a big impact on the game,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Friday. “We’d like to stay away from the five-minute major but he’s doing his best to hit bodies and make a difference in the game.”

Rempe has recorded 24 penalty minutes in five games this season. Over the course of his 22-game NHL career, he has totaled 95 penalty minutes.

Sunday’s game counted as the first of the eight games Rempe will miss. Unless an appeal is levied before Monday’s game against the Devils in Newark, that will be the second game he misses.

The Rangers did not return an email from Newsday requesting comment following the announcement of the suspension.