Rangers firmly in playoff spot at All-Star break

Forty-nine down, and 33 games to go for the Rangers, who arrived at the NHL All-Star break firmly in a playoff spot, sitting third in the Metropolitan Division, six points behind the second-place Devils and four ahead of the Washington Capitals, who currently occupy the first wild card position.

At the break, the Rangers are 27-14-8, good for 62 points. This, after they had started the season 11-10-5.

“Obviously we're happy with the way we've been able to turn it around after a tough start,’’ first-line center Mika Zibanejad said after the Rangers closed out the pre-All Star schedule with a 4-1 win Friday over the Vegas Golden Knights. “I think from early December until now, we’ve had a pretty good record, and played some pretty good hockey. Now, we’ll get some rest physically, mentally, and just get ready for that last bit of the season.’’

When they return to practice Sunday, they’ll be getting ready for a stretch run that will see them play 33 games in 67 days to close out the season, beginning Monday against the Calgary Flames. Barring a major injury, or something unforeseen, they are in good position to likely make the playoffs, if they can keep doing what they’re doing.

There is still work to be done, however. The roster is clearly lacking a top-6 right wing and GM Chris Drury has little more than a month to find a proven goalscorer he can add at, or before, the March 3 trade deadline. And of course, they will have to take care of business in three games each against Washington, Pittsburgh and Buffalo, the three teams behind them in the wild card standings.

If things continue the way they have been going, and the Rangers can hold on to third place in the division, they would match up against the rival Devils in the first round of the playoffs, and that could be an epic first-round series. Besides the natural rivalry between the teams, the Devils have the most exciting young player in the NHL in Jack Hughes, whose 33 goals are tied for fifth-most in the league, while his 66 points are ninth.

Hughes was the first pick overall in the 2019 NHL draft, and it was hoped he and Kaapo Kakko, the No. 2 pick that year, would have a long rivalry, playing on opposite sides of the Hudson River. Kakko, who’s having a nice season this year (nine goals, 23 points) clearly isn’t the star that Hughes is, though – at least, not now he isn’t. Nor is Alexis Lafrenière, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

The Devils, who have been rebuilding for years before emerging as a Stanley Cup contender this season, also happen to be coached by Lindy Ruff, who had been an assistant on the Rangers’ staff before taking the Devils job in 2020.

One of the turning points in the season for the Rangers was their Nov. 28 loss to the Devils at the Garden, a game after which goaltender Igor Shesterkin declared himself “ashamed’’ of how he was playing. Shesterkin picked up his play after that, and the Rangers, as a whole, got better, too. The Rangers then beat the Devils Dec. 12 at the Garden, and lost in overtime Jan. 7 in Newark. The teams play each other one more time in the regular season, at Newark March 30.