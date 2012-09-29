Rangers' Nash hurts shoulder in Sweden

Rangers forward Rick Nash, who is playing for HC Davos in the Swiss Elite League, injured his shoulder Friday in a game and will be evaluated Saturday.

Nash, who was acquired by the Rangers in a trade with Columbus in June, was checked into the boards in the first period in a 4-2 loss to HC Lugano, played another shift, then took himself out of the game, the Rangers said.

It was Nash's third game with the club; he had three goals and a shootout winner in the first two.

Hagelin headed home

Swedish left wing Carl Hagelin, who had 14 goals and 38 points in 64 games in his rookie season with the Rangers, is headed home to play for his former team, Sodertalje SK.

Hagelin, 24, who had been in New York working out with teammates for the past few weeks, told Newsday last week that he was weighing a return. Sodertalje announced the signing Friday and said Hagelin will join the team late next week.

Some agreementAfter meeting with the NHLPA in two small-group sessions in Manhattan and reaching accords on some player safety and drug-testing issues, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the sides will discuss "economic framework" Saturday. Commissioner Gary Bettman and union executive director Donald Fehr also spoke privately, but no new proposals were offered.

Daly told reporters after the gathering -- the first between the two sides since Sept. 12 -- that the league needs a sign that the union "needs to compromise on their position on HRR [hockey-related revenues]." The players have been receiving 57 percent of HRR; the league wants that sharply reduced.