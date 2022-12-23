Rangers' recent spurt has them feeling confident as a playoff team again

They say it’s not how you start, but how you finish. And while the Rangers have a long way to go yet this season before they are finished, they can feel quite satisfied with the way they wrapped the pre-Christmas portion of the campaign, winning eight of their last nine games, capped by their 5-3 come-from-behind win over the Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

The late surge sent the Rangers into the four-day Christmas break on a high, feeling good about themselves and their 19-11-5 record, and feeling as though, after a slow start, they are back to where they were always supposed to be — in a playoff spot.

“I think all of us, we knew we are a good team,’’ fourth-year forward Kaapo Kakko said after scoring the game-winning goal on Thursday. “We are good players. And I think all the guys who played here last year also, we know we can do that, and we just think a little more [about the] little things on the ice you need to do better. And I think those are the things, if we do them, we can win more games.’’

Coming off a 52-win, 110-point regular season and an appearance in the Eastern Conference final last spring, the Rangers didn’t expect to struggle as mightily as they did for the first two months of this season. They hit so many goalposts and crossbars, it was as if they were shooting pucks with magnets in them.

And goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who had been unbelievable in his Vezina Trophy-winning season in 2021-22, was mostly just good over the first 25 games, not superhuman.

The Rangers found ways to lose over the first 26 games, rather than finding ways to win, as they so often did last season. So many nights this season, after another stunning loss, they were left to speak about how one bad period had done them in, or how they’d played well enough to win, and if they just kept doing what they were doing, they’d be OK.

But then, things turned. After a loss to the Devils at the Garden Nov. 28 that dropped their record to 10-9-4, Shesterkin blamed himself, saying he was “ashamed’’ at how he was playing. Five days later, in a 5-2 loss at the Garden to a lowly Chicago team that had entered the game on an eight-game winless streak, captain Jacob Trouba fought twice and threw his helmet against the boards as he walked off the ice following his second fight.

The Rangers, 11-10-5 at that point, came from behind in their next game to beat St. Louis, 6-4, and start a seven-game winning streak. More than a few players pointed to Trouba’s getting angry as a turning point for them.

Shesterkin seemed to pick up his game at the same time, and also around the same time, it seemed as if the Rangers started getting some breaks to go their way.

When coach Gerard Gallant was asked what was different about the team now, he pointed to improved confidence and improved play overall. But he added that luck was a factor, too.

“We're getting some puck luck,’’ he said. “Even though we're still hitting goalposts, we're getting some puck luck, and we didn't have that for most of the first 20, 25 games of the season. I hate saying that, but that's what I truly believe. Our record should have been better than what it was the first 25 games.’’

The record is more like what it was expected to be now, even though the players still think it can be better.

“I think we're much closer to a good game, I would say that,’’ forward Artemi Panarin said. “I don't know how we have to play to play perfectly, because it's hockey… Some bounces go wrong anyway.

“But we're better right now, for sure,’’ he said. “I feel better confidence. Everyone feels better.’’

Maybe no one feels better than Kakko, whose giveaway early in the second period Thursday had led to Mathew Barzal’s breakaway goal that put the Rangers down 2-1. The 21-year-old Finn overcame that gaffe and made up for it by scoring the game-winner, his fifth goal in eight games.

Kakko entered the break with nine goals in the season’s first 35 games, which projects to 21 over a full, 82-game slate. That would double his career high of 10, set in his COVID-shortened rookie year of 2019-20.