Rangers officially sign Brandon Pirri

It’s official. The Rangers announced Friday morning that they signed free agent forward Brandon Pirri to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.

Newsday reported Thursday that a deal was close for the 25-year-old Toronto native, who will skate for his fourth team since being drafted by Chicago in the second round in 2009. He has also played for Florida and briefly with Anaheim last season.

In 166 NHL games, Pirri, who also played one year for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has 49 goals and 31 assists.