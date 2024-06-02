The Rangers’ 2023-24 season ended abruptly Saturday night, when they lost to the Florida Panthers, 2-1, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final at Amerant Bank Arena. Since, as Rangers defenseman and Jericho native Adam Fox pointed out that the goal this season was to win the Stanley Cup, and the Rangers did not do that, the mission was not accomplished.

So while the Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year, the Rangers are now left to ponder what went wrong for them the last two weeks, and how they should fix it. The Panthers will be back again next season as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, and if the Rangers are to ultimately win their first Stanley Cup since 1994, they are going to have to find a way to get past them.

Here are 5 questions facing the Rangers as they enter the 2024 offseason.

1. Was this season a success, or not?

You have to determine that before you decide how to approach the offseason. Does GM Chris Drury tinker with the roster to make slight improvements? Or does he make big moves and do a major renovation? The Rangers won a league-high 55 games in the regular season, captured the Presidents’ Trophy, and fared well against most of the other good teams in the league in the regular season. They lost two of three to Florida, though, which turned out to be an early warning sign for how their matchup in the conference final would go. Only one team can win every year and the Rangers got to the final four. So we can call the season successful. We might not feel the same way if they don’t go further next year, however.

2. What to do about the hole at first-line right wing?

The long-time duo of Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider have been searching for the perfect complement ever since Drury traded Pavel Buchnevich in the summer of 2021. Drury has had some success with trade deadline rentals that worked in that spot (Frank Vatrano in 2022 and Vladimir Tarasenko in 2023), but Jack Roslovic didn’t work so well this year. In any case, it’s time to find a permanent solution to that problem. Assuming there’s no way they can sign pending free agent Sam Reinhart away from Florida, might a guy like Tyler Bertuzzi, also an unrestricted free agent, work? Or would moving Filip Chytil from third-line center to top-line right wing be the play?

3. Has Jacob Trouba become an on-ice liability?

There’s no question about how important the captain’s leadership in the locker room and on the ice is, but as far as playing hockey, and specifically, defense, he seems to be showing up often in replays making a mistake or getting beaten on too many goals against. He does block a lot of shots, plays a physical game, and is a first-pair penalty killer. He had three goals and 19 assists and 73 penalty minutes in 69 games in the regular season, with a plus/minus of -4. In the playoffs, he had one goal, six assists and 22 penalty minutes and a plus/minus of even in 16 games. But his 11 minor penalties are the most of any player in the playoffs.

4. Is it time for Kaapo Kakko to move on?

It’s been five years since the team took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, and while he’s had some bad injury luck and the team’s probably made some mistakes in developing him as player, the truth is he overall has not lived up to his draft status. A restricted free agent, he is still young, at 23, and does still have value to other teams. Maybe the Rangers can trade him for some assets and open a spot in the lineup for someone like Brennan Othmann.

5. Will any of the unrestricted free agents be brought back?

That seems doubtful. Roslovic, no, Chad Ruhwedel no, Blake Wheeler probably not. Erik Gustafsson… well the coach loves him, but will he play for another one-year, $800,000 deal next year? If not, probably no. Alex Wennberg played well in a third-line role after coming over from Seattle, and if Chytil ends up moving to the wing, the team will need a third-line center. But Wennberg had a cap hit of $4.5 million this season, and while he likely won’t get that this summer, he’ll still probably want more than the Rangers will want to pay.