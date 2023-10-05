Will Cuylle, Brennan Othmann making their case for spot on Rangers' roster

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said there were still decisions to make heading into the final preseason game Thursday at the Garden against the Boston Bruins.

“We're looking at everything from (defense) pairings to … the line combinations, roster spots, power play, penalty kill -- there's still a lot of things,’’ Laviolette said before the game.

The Rangers won just one of their first five preseason games entering Thursday, including a 5-2 loss to the Devils Wednesday in Newark. But Laviolette was not angry at his team Wednesday, the way he was after their 5-3 loss to the Islanders Saturday.

“Going back and looking at it, there were some good things that we did, and some things, a couple of little things that I would have liked to have seen better,’’ he said. “It was a pretty tight game.’’

One of the things that Laviolette still needs to figure out is whether either of the two young forwards still fighting to make the team, wingers Will Cuylle and Brennan Othmann, have shown enough to force their way onto the roster. Both players had two goals in the preseason entering Thursday. Cuylle scored the Rangers’ first goal in Wednesday’s game, cutting a 2-0 deficit to 2-1.

“I’ve just been trying to show my game every game, and every chance I get,’’ Cuylle said. “I’m trying to not reinvent the wheel out there. Just keep it simple, play fast, play physical and try to get to the net.

“I feel like I’m definitely getting more confident, each and every game, in terms of the systems, and the speed of the game as well. I feel like I’m starting to get more used to how we operate as a team here.’’

Keeping either of the youngsters would be complicated. The roster currently stands at 25 players, and the team will need to cut two to get down to the maximum 23 before the Oct. 12 season opener in Buffalo.

Cuylle and Othmann are the only two players currently on the team who can be sent to the minors without having to pass through waivers.

Othmann, a 20-year-old former first-round pick, is in his first professional season after having a successful career in juniors. Cuylle had a four-game look with the Rangers last year but played 69 games with AHL Hartford and had 25 goals and 20 assists with a plus-10 rating.

Laviolette was asked if he’s gotten everything he’d hoped to get out of the preseason.

“I think through practice, and then putting them in the games and watching it work at times, and not work at times, you take the information, and you try to get better,’’ he said. “I thought (Wednesday) night, from a defensive standpoint, it was probably our best game defensively. But from an offensive standpoint, I haven't seen that that switch go yet. And so that has to happen.’’

Blue notes

Forward Tyler Pitlick, who left Wednesday’s game after the first period with what the team said was an upper-body injury, “had a really good morning,’’ Laviolette said. “I don't see that being an issue.’’ … G Dylan Garand, who was recalled from AHL Hartford Tuesday to serve as the backup goaltender Wednesday night, was returned to Hartford. Igor Shesterkin got the start in goal against the Bruins. Jonathan Quick was the backup.