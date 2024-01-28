Rangers' Jacob Trouba suspended two games by NHL for elbow to head of Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev

OTTAWA – Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba missed Saturday night’s game against the Senators after he was suspended by the NHL for two games for an elbow to the head of Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev on Friday night.

The Rangers' captain will also miss the team’s next game, which is scheduled for Feb. 5, after the All-Star break.

No penalty was called on the hit, which occurred at 18:08 of the second period. Dorofeyev left the game and did not return.

“That's a big piece on our back end,” Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said of Trouba. “His leadership, his defense, his physicality. Plays against other teams’ top lines. So that's a piece that is missing. Opportunity for others to step up. Certainly miss him tonight, but he’ll be back in a couple of games.”

A narrated video on the NHL website explained the league’s rationale for the suspension, which will cost Trouba $83,333.34 in salary. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

“As the puck bounces away, Trouba snaps his elbow forward into the head of Dorofeyev with force, knocking him to the ice and causing an injury,” the uncredited narrator said. “This is elbowing. It is important to note that we acknowledge that players often accidentally bring their elbows up as part of a natural motion when skating, stopping or playing the puck. This is not such a play. Trouba is not attempting to make a play on the puck. Nor is this incidental contact that occurs as part of a natural motion while making a hockey play. Trouba needlessly snaps his elbow directly into the head of Dorofeyev with sufficient force to cause an injury.”

Lindgren out, Mackey debuts

The Rangers were also without defenseman Ryan Lindgren, who left Friday’s game midway through the first period with an upper-body injury. Lindgren skated in warmups on Saturday, but did not play . . . Defenseman Connor Mackey was recalled from Hartford (AHL) and made his Rangers debut. D Zac Jones played as well.