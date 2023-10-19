Artemi Panarin's play earns him most ice time among Rangers forwards

Artemi Panarin entered Thursday’s game against the Nashville Predators at the Garden fifth on the Rangers in average time on ice after the team’s first three games of the season, and first among the team’s forwards. According to coach Peter Laviolette, the 31-year-old Russian has earned the minutes he’s gotten.

“I think he's playing really well,’’ said Laviolette of Panarin, who had one goal and three assists, and was averaging 19:09 of ice time over the first three games. “I think he has a major impact in the game with how he's playing and how he's competing. Not just on the offensive side of the puck, but for an offensive player, even on the defensive side of the puck. And the offense, I think, is what you see more of [but] I'm looking at the defense. I see a guy who's competing in battles, backchecking, (and is) harder to strip the puck from behind.

“And then, the offensive part of the game, he seems to be on it, looking for it all the time. And [when] somebody makes that much noise, I want to get him out on the ice a little bit more.’’

Panarin, who turns 32 on Oct. 30, led Rangers forwards in ice time despite the fact he does not kill penalties, unlike Vincent Trocheck (18:58), Mika Zibanejad (17:57) and Chris Kreider (17:08). He’s gotten the extra ice time by double-shifting on the third line at times.

Vesey in, Pitlick out

Forward Jimmy Vesey was back in the lineup, skating at right wing on the fourth line, in place of Tyler Pitlick. Through the first four games of the season, those two have alternated, with Pitlick playing in Games 1 and 3, and Vesey playing in 2 and 4.

“That's the one line that has moved a little bit,’’ Laviolette said. “These are tough decisions you don't really want to make as a coach, but you have to make them.’’

The decision was complicated a little by the uncertain status of fourth-line center Nick Bonino, who missed practice Wednesday with a lower-body injury. Bonino, a game-time decision according to Laviolette, was in the lineup.