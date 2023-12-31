Artemi Panarin, Igor Shesterkin big reasons why Rangers are sitting atop NHL standings

TAMPA, Fla. – As the ball drops at midnight in Times Square to ring in the New Year, it is the Rangers who sit atop the overall standings in the NHL. They lead the league in points (51), wins (25) and points percentage (.729), and entered Sunday with a seven-point lead in the Metropolitan Division.

New coach Peter Laviolette will get much credit – and deservedly so – for installing a system, a competitive spirit, and a belief to the team. But as Laviolette himself has pointed out on more than one occasion, it is the players who are making all this happen, not him.

And while there have been many standout players, and the entire roster has played its part in this feel-good, early-season story, it is the Rangers’ two Russian players, left wing Artemi Panarin and goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who are leading the way.

Panarin had his second hat trick of the season in the year-ending, 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. He has 23 goals and 50 points as the new year begins.

“After this game, I feel great,’’ Panarin said Saturday night. “I don't know what can be better than finishing the year like that. And we won the game, which is really important. So, thanks for my [linemates], they gave me good passes.’’

Meanwhile, Shesterkin, who celebrated his 28th birthday with his fifth straight win Saturday, was superb while stopping 34 of 35 shots

“I thought he was the best player on the ice,’’ Laviolette said of Shesterkin. “And that's saying a lot, because that line [of Panarin, Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere] and ‘Bread’ [Panarin] had a heck of a game. But Igor was amazing with some of the saves that he made. He seemed like he was dialed in."

Shesterkin has allowed eight goals in his last five starts, on 147 shots, a .946 save percentage, and a 1.58 goals-against average. This after going through a personal three-game losing streak where he allowed 15 goals.

“Everybody, in their game, has some ups and downs at times, and he battles through, and we know he's going to get back to the level he gets to,’’ Rangers captain Jacob Trouba said of Shesterkin. “When he's there, he's a special goalie. So, [we have to] play well in front of him, don't rely on him unless we have to, but when we do have breakdowns and he's there to make that big stop, it puts a lot of wind in our sails, for sure.’’

As for Panarin, he was third in the league in scoring entering Sunday, and on pace to shatter his career highs. The most goals he’s scored in a season was 32 (in 69 games) in 2019-20, and his best point total was 96 in 2021-22. His current goal and point totals project to 54 and 117 over a full, 82-game season.

“I try to stop [thinking about that],’’ he said. “It doesn't help.’’