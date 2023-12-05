Rangers' Artemi Panarin on pace for his highest-scoring season

OTTAWA – Forward Artemi Panarin, who had a hat trick and an assist in Sunday’s win over San Jose, entered Tuesday’s game against Ottawa in fourth place among the NHL’s scoring leaders with 35 points. He is on pace for 124 points. He has never scored 100 points in a season.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad was asked if this is the best he’s seen Panarin play.

“Yes and no,’’ Zibanejad said. “He keeps -- I don't know how, because of the high level that he's shown, the type of player he is -- how he keeps surprising us with the way he plays… The way he's creating, the way he's playing, the way he's working, I think that's something that is maybe to another level.’’

Panarin has scored 90-plus points in three of his four prior seasons in New York, the only exception being the 56-game season in 2021. He had a career-high 96 points in 75 games in 2021-22. He had 95 in 69 games in his first season on Broadway in 2019-20 before the season was halted because of the COVID pandemic.

Laviolette: Good to get a day's rest

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said the team’s schedule this week – a late afternoon game in Nashville Saturday, followed by a home game against San Jose Sunday, and then a game in Ottawa Tuesday – was a little strange. But he wasn’t complaining.

“Even though we traveled (to Ottawa) it was good to get a day's rest (Monday),’’ he said. “It’s a little bit of an odd schedule, going to Nashville and then back home, an afternoon game, so that took a little bit. But I think just getting away for a minute gives the guys a chance to reset.’’

Blue notes

Laviolette said there was no update on C Filip Chytil, who missed his 14th game with an upper-body injury that is presumed to be a concussion. Chytil continues to skate on his own and is “progressing,’’ Laviolette said. Kaapo Kakko, who missed his fourth game with a lower body injury, is also “progressing,’’ but he has not skated, the coach said … Igor Shesterkin got the start in goal.