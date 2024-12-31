SUNRISE, Fla. — When you lose for the 15th time in the last 19 games, can you take solace from playing two strong offensive games in a row?

Probably not, but that’s all the Rangers have to console themselves with, as they closed out 2024 with a good, but losing effort to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

Jesper Boqvist scored twice and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for the Panthers, who handed the Rangers their fourth straight loss with their 5-3 victory.

The Rangers (16-19-1), who had 44 shots on goal Saturday in a 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay, outshot Florida 36-26, out-attempted them 72-62, and had more scoring chances (34-32) and high-danger chances (15-14). They rallied from two goals down in the second, a goal down in the third, and scored a power-play goal for the first time since Dec. 11.

And still, they lost.

“It’s hard to be happy with [playing well], because we’re still losing,’’ Artemi Panarin said. “But at least we didn’t give up and we played good hockey, I think. We still had chances to make it even, but we’re not doing that.’’

The Rangers came back from an early 2-0 deficit to tie it in the second period, but the game did not remained tied for long.

Boqvist’s first goal, at 16:55 of the second, put the Panthers (23-13-2) back in front 38 seconds later.

The Rangers tied it at 3 on a power-play goal by Chris Kreider at 5:19 of the third. The Rangers’ power play, which entered the game having failed to score in its last 23 opportunities, had come up empty in its first two tries Monday. But when Carter Verhaeghe went to the box for tripping at 4:56 of the third, Kreider buried a feed from Panarin from the slot.

Boqvist’s second goal, though — when he popped in the rebound of a shot by his brother, Adam — gave the Panthers the lead for good at 11:38. Igor Shesterkin, who turned 29 on Monday, had saved Jesper Boqvist’s initial breakaway shot, but the puck got recycled out to the point and when Adam Boqvist shot it, Jesper Boqvist was in perfect position to get the rebound.

Aleksander Barkov’s empty-netter at 19:23 sealed things.

“We did enough to win the game. We did enough to lose the game,’’ Peter Laviolette said. “And it is frustrating, because you feel like you’re doing more good than you are bad out there. But at the end of the day, it’s not showing on the scoreboard. And that’s the business, it’s winning. So it’s not good enough.’’

It added to the coach’s frustration that two of the Panthers’ goals — one by Mackie Samoskevich that made it 2-0 at 5:21 of the first and Boqvist’s tying goal in the third — looked as though they might have involved Florida interfering with Shesterkin.

Laviolette challenged the Samoskevich goal, but after video review, the goal was allowed and the Rangers were assessed a minor penalty for delay of game.

“Igor goes to make a save with his glove, and his glove gets pushed out of the way while it’s still in the blue paint,’’ Laviolette said. “I think it’s a save, to me [if Samoskevich doesn’t hit the glove]. It’s 100% goaltender interference.’’

As for the first Boqvist goal, which came after Ryan Lindgren’s redirect of an Adam Fox pass had tied the score at 2, Laviolette considered challenging that one, too. Shesterkin had done the splits to get his left skate over and stop a wraparound shot by Anton Lundell, and Verhaeghe swatted Shesterkin’s skate with his stick, popping the puck loose and right to Boqvist, with Shesterkin lying belly-first on the ice and completely out of position. Boqvist put it into an empty net.

Ultimately, Laviolette said, he remembered challenging a similar goal call last season and it didn’t go the Rangers’ way.

“The puck was under the goaltender, but not tied up, without a whistle, and a player goes in with his stick, and we can’t tell if it’s completely loose, or half-loose,’’ he explained. “The call on the ice was was a goal, and so you’d have to have evidence to prove that [it wasn’t].’’

Notes & quotes: Eetu Luostarinen scored the Panthers’ first goal when he tipped in a shot by Gustav Forsling at 3:04 of the first . . . Filip Chytil got the Rangers on the board, cutting the deficit to 2-1 with his first goal in seven games, at 14:25 of the second period. Chytil had a game-high seven shots on goal.