Kid Line rallies Rangers to comeback win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Kid Line led the way on Saturday.

Alexis Lafrenière, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko scored to rally the Rangers from a two-goal deficit on their way to a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves for the Blueshirts, who won both games of their two-game road trip

The victory put the Rangers (43-20-10, 96 points) on the brink of clinching a playoff spot as their magic number was reduced to two points with nine games left in the regular season.

The Rangers trailed 2-0 after the first period, but rattled off four straight goals – by Kakko, Lafreniere, Patrick Kane and Chytil – to take a 4-2 lead before Aleksander Barkov scored his second goal of the game at 7:00 of the third period. That goal was scored 42 seconds after Chytil's 21st of the season.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the third period, when Kane scored a milestone goal on a fluke. He was trying to center a pass to Artemi Panarin and Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe reached his stick out to try and deflect the puck. Unfortunately for Verhaeghe, the puck deflected past Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (38 saves) at 1:22 of the third to put the Rangers ahead 3-2.

For Kane, the goal was the 450th of his career, and 20th this season. It gave him 1,233 points in his NHL career, making the Buffalo native the second-leading American-born goal-scorer in NHL history.

With the Rangers falling behind, 2-0 in the first period Saturday, and being outshot, 13-3, coach Gerard Gallant swapped the left wings on the top two lines, moving Chris Kreider to the line with Mika Zibanejad and Vladimir Tarasenko, and putting Panarin with Vincent Trocheck and Kane.

It was the Kid Line, though, that sparked the Rangers in the middle period and ultimately tied the game. The youngsters had several energetic shifts dominating possession in the offensive zone early in the period and Kakko got the Rangers on the board when he crashed the net to pop in the rebound of a shot by Chytil at 8:50 of the period for his 14th goal of the season. That got the Ranger fans in the crowd – who had to represent half the people in the arena – excited.

After that, Gallant kept throwing the Kids over the boards, and eventually, Lafrenière tied it on an unsettled play, at 18:15. The Rangers were in the middle of a line change as they rushed the puck up ice, and the Panthers were caught out of position as Jacob Trouba fired a cross-ice pass to a wide open Lafrenière entering the offensive zone. Lafreniere skated right at Sergei Bobrovsky, went to his backhand, and slipped a shot between Bobrovsky and the near post for his 15th goal of the season.

The Rangers, who had been dominated in the first period-and-a-half in their last game, Thursday in Carolina, were again the second-best team in the building in the opening period on Saturday. And goals by Barkov, at 9:15, and Ryan Lomberg, at 14:46, put them in a 2-0 hole.

Barkov’s goal, which came when he jammed in a rebound after Halak couldn’t seem to find it, survived a challenge by the Rangers who alleged there was an offside on the play as the Panthers entered the zone. After a lengthy review, the NHL Situation Room in Toronto ruled the play onside, and the goal good, which meant the Rangers were penalized for delay of game for the unsuccessful challenge. They killed the penalty with ease, though.

Unfortunately for them, the Panthers didn’t have any trouble with their power play. The new No. 1 power-play unit, which struggled so much in Carolina on Thursday, struggled again Saturday, unable to maintain clean possession in the offensive zone or get shots off. The Rangers were 0-for-2 on the power play in the first period and 0-for-3 in the first two.