Rangers' Patrick Kane scores 450th goal

SUNRISE, Fla. – Patrick Kane’s goal early in third period of Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers was the 450th of his NHL career and gave him 1,233 points, making him the second-leading scorer among American-born players. He surpassed Hall of Fame defenseman Phil Housley.

Mike Modano is No. 1 in scoring among American-born players with 1,374 points.

“It's nice,’’ Kane said of his achievement, before adding that he’s more focused on his production for the Rangers than he is on his career at large.

“I mean, it's been 12 games here (with the Rangers) now,’’ he said. “I think I have a lot more to give for the team. So that's kind of the way the mindset is right now. I think I can be a lot better for us. But you know, it’s still cool to reach those milestones.’’

The milestone goal was a fluke. It came when Kane tried to pass the puck across the ice to his linemate, Artemi Panarin, but was deflected in past Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky by Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe.

“He’s scored a lot of points, so he'll take it,’’ Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “He's had an unbelievable career, obviously with the Stanley Cup and what he's done in Chicago, those Cups and the player he is. So I just hope he's got a little bit left here for us in the next three months ... and we get one of those chances (to win a Cup) with him too.’’

Lindgren's shoulder keeps him out

Ryan Lindgren missed his second straight game after tweaking his left shoulder when he returned to the lineup in Tuesday’s game against Carolina at Madison Square Garden. Gallant said the defenseman is “day-to-day.’’

Ben Harpur, who entered the lineup when Lindgren sat out Thursday in the return match against the Hurricanes in Carolina, played for the second straight game in Lindgren’s absence.