Panthers outlast Rangers in a wild and woolly game

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Rangers got their first look at the Florida Panthers Friday in their year-ending trip to the Sunshine State, and the Blueshirts found out firsthand what their coach Peter Laviolette was saying about the Panthers before the game was true.

“They’re really good,’’ Laviolette said.

Florida, on the strength of two goals by Sam Reinhart and three assists by captain Aleksander Barkov, outlasted the Rangers in a heavyweight slugfest at Amerant Bank Arena, getting a goal from Carter Verhaege with 6:23 remaining to give the Panthers a 4-3 victory over the Rangers before a sellout crowd that had plenty of Blueshirts in it.

Mika Zibanejad’s shorthanded goal at 12:15 of the third period had tied the score, 3-3, after Alexis Lafreniere had been sent off for a check to the head of Barkov. Initially, the play, where Lafreniere appeared to inadvertently hit Barkov in the jaw with his shoulder, had been ruled a major penalty, but upon review it was downgraded to a minor penalty.

The Rangers will finish the calendar year in the state of Florida, traveling across the state Saturday to face the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Saturday.

The Panthers, Stanley Cup finalists last spring, were second in the Atlantic Division, behind the Boston Bruins, and tied with the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the Eastern Conference, coming into the game, with a record of 20-12-2.

“I watched them in the playoffs last year,’’ Laviolette had said at the morning skate. “A lot of the team remains intact [and they’re] obviously playing well this year. They're big, they're strong, they're physical. They generate a ton of offense and a lot of pucks to the net, a lot of people to the net, and so they do a lot of good things, from an offensive standpoint.’’

The Rangers saw that immediately, as Florida’s hard, and relentless forechecking had them pinned in their own zone for most of the first period. Only amazing goaltending by Jonathan Quick — along with 10 blocked shots — allowed them to get out of the opening 20 minutes down just 1-0. Evan Rodrigues beat Quick with a snap shot off the left wing that went off the goalie’s right shoulder and in. Judging by Quick’s reaction, it was one he felt he should have stopped.

The Rangers got off to a much better start in the second, but Reinhart’s first goal, at 7:12 of the period, gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead, but the Rangers would tie it on goals 1:13 apart by Artemi Panarin and Will Cuylle.

Panarin scored first, finishing a crazy play in which Florida defenseman Gustav Forsling dropped his stick in the Panthers’ zone, and it got kicked out to the top of the slot, near the blue line. As Florida gained control of the puck and appeared set to clear it, Forsling went to go pick up his stick. But Alexis Lafrenière chopped at Aaron Ekblad’s stick as he played the puck, and the puck popped up into the air. Ryan Lindgren, guarding the left point, batted the puck back toward the slot.

Lafrenière, who exactly one year ago was a healthy scratch under former coach Gerard Gallant, picked it up there, had a 2-on-0 down low, and passed to Panarin, who scored his 20th goal of the season at 13:23.

Then, K’Andre Miller poked the puck away from Florida’s Nick Cousins in the Rangers’ zone and outraced Cousins to get to the loose puck in the neutral zone. Cuylle joined the rush, to make it a 2-on-1, and Miller passed it to him. Cuylle roofed it for his seventh goal of the season, at 14:36.

Reinhart’s second goal, on a power play at 17:07, put Florida back in front. Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider was called for an interference penalty against Barkov at 15:51, though it appeared as though Barkov tripped over Schneider’s stick as he skated through the slot. Schneider was looking at the puck and not Barkov, but the call gave Florida a power play, and they cashed in when Barkov fired a shot from the blue line that Reinhart tipped in.