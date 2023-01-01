Rangers' struggling power play scores first goal in odd fashion

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Rangers’ power play has not been the weapon this season as it has been in the past. The extra man unit entered Sunday’s game against the Florida Panthers having scored on 21.4% of its man-up opportunities, the 18th-best figure in the league. More recently, the Rangers’ power play had scored on one of its last 17 chances over the four games before Sunday.

“I think we're possessing the puck well,’’ point man Adam Fox said on Saturday. “Maybe it's got to get a little a little greasy, I think. It's not so much we're fighting getting set up, or anything like that. I think we're just struggling to put the puck in the back of the net.’’

Fox said the Rangers needed to get an ugly goal to get things started, and they certainly got one at the start of Sunday’s game, when they were credited with a power-play goal without taking a shot and without actually having a man advantage.

The Rangers were skating four-on-four, with Vincent Trocheck in the penalty box serving a roughing penalty, and they were supposed to have a power play when he came out. So coach Gerard Gallant got the other four members of the top power-play unit on the ice in anticipation of Trocheck, the fifth member of the first unit, joining them. Mika Zibanejad took a pass from Artemi Panarin, drove the middle, split two defenders and was in on Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. But Zibanejad lost control of the puck, and it slithered through Bobrovsky to put the Rangers up, 1-0.

The puck crossed the goal line at 14:36 of the period, the same time as Trocheck’s penalty expired. It was determined to be a power-play goal, even though Trocheck hadn’t stepped on the ice. And Sam Bennett, who’d been serving a goalie interference penalty for Florida, was released from the box.

Blue notes

With Alexis Lafrenière back in the lineup after his one-game absence, Gallant opted to scratch forward Jonny Brodzinski, who had played in 11 straight games . . . Jaroslav Halak got the start in net as Igor Shesterkin was rested. Halak entered 2-6-1 with an .890 save percentage.