Chris Kreider scores winning goal as Rangers outduel Penguins

Mostly, it’s about jelling as a team, building chemistry and staying healthy over this last month of the regular season for the Rangers. They don’t really have to worry too much about making the playoffs, and more and more it looks as though they’re not going to be able to climb out of third place in the Metropolitan Division and earn home ice advantage in the first round.

So these remaining games are about ramping up their performances, individually and collectively. And to that end, Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden — the first of two in three nights against the Penguins at the Garden — was another opportunity to sharpen their game for when the hockey really counts.

And all these tight games they’re playing now may end up getting them really sharp for the playoffs.

Chris Kreider swept in the rebound of Adam Fox's deflected shot at 11:45 of the third period to break a tie and put the Rangers on the road to a 4-2 win over the Penguins. The Rangers won their second game of the five-game homestand to widened the gap between them and the Penguins to 10 points with 14 games left in the regular season.

Jake Guentzel’s goal at 9:09 of the third had lifted the Pens (34-24-10, 78 points) into a tie, but it didn’t last long. Kreider’s 29th goal of the season put the Rangers (39-19-10, 88 points) back in the driver’s seat. Kreider would add a second goal into an empty net with 48 seconds remaining to seal the result.

The Rangers’ win may have helped the rival Islanders as the Penguins, because they lost in regulation, remained tied with the Isles for the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh still has two games in hand.

The Pens and Rangers will face each other again at the Garden on Saturday night.

For the second straight game, the Rangers got off to a flying start in the first period, blitzing the Penguins early and outshooting them, 12-7, and out-chancing them, 13-5, according to the analytics website Natural Stat Trick. They led, 1-0, on a breakaway goal at 2:51 by Mika Zibanejad, who was set up by Artemi Panarin's clever bank pass off the left wing boards. It was Zibanejad's 35th goal of the season and his 200th as a Ranger.

But Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry gave them nothing else. Jarry was under pressure the entire period, but made several saves of the Grade-A variety to keep the Penguins in the game. And Pittsburgh was much better in the second period, eventually tying the score at 14:40 on a goal by Rickard Rakell, who was set up by Sidney Crosby after an awful giveaway by Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller.

Miller was throwing the puck back behind the net, trying to get it to his defense partner Jacob Trouba, but Crosby was there to pick it off, and he fed the puck in front to a wide open Rakell.

But the Rangers reclaimed the lead little more than two minutes later when Tyler Motte scored his first regular season goal for the Rangers, at 16:53.

Motte had scored two playoff goals for the Rangers last spring, but had not scored in the regular season for the Blueshirts. But when Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph mishandled a puck deep in his own zone, the speedy Motte was right behind him, and in perfect position to pounce on the puck and slip a forehand shot between the pads of Jarry for his first goal in a Blueshirt and his fourth on the season overall.

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Ryan Lindgren missed his ninth consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Gallant said Lindgren skated on his own and he remains hopeful that he will the 25-year-old mayplay on Saturday or Sunday. Gallant, however, said he had hoped Lindgren would have played before now.