Rangers lose in overtime to Penguins in playoff-like atmosphere

PITTSBURGH – Before his team played the Penguins Sunday in the first of three games over a seven-day period, Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said the matchups against the Penguins felt like a series. And with the teams having done battle for seven games in the first round of the playoffs last spring, it created some drama going into Sunday.

Although Gallant insisted he wasn’t looking back at last year’s playoff battle, and rather is just focused on this season, if Sunday’s game was any kind of indicator, it seems as if there is plenty of leftover dislike between the teams. The game was a tough, playoff-style, hard-hitting one in which the Penguins won, 3-2, in overtime, on a power-play goal by Kris Letang.

Artemi Panarin’s trip of Evgeni Malkin set up the four-on-three power play for the Penguins, who pulled within six points of the Rangers for third place in the Metropolitan Division. And after hosting Washington Tuesday, the teams will get at it again in consecutive games at the Garden on Thursday and Saturday.

Having changed up his forward lines in the third period Saturday night – after saying on Friday that he hoped he wouldn’t have to – Gallant started the game with the line combinations that finished Saturday’s game. That meant Mika Zibanejad playing between Artemi Panarin and Vladimir Tarasenko, Vincent Trocheck between Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko. Patrick Kane played with Alexis Lafrenière and Filip Chytil.

By the third period, Gallant had changed things again, flip-flopping Kane and Kakko, to put Kane with Kreider and Trocheck, and Kakko back on the Kid Line with Chytil and Lafrenière.

But it was the one line that remained intact, the fourth line of Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Tyler Motte, that was the Rangers’ best in the first period. The Rangers were nearly run out of the building in the first seven-and-a-half minutes, as they were outshot 11-3 and down 1-0 on a five-on-three goal by Rickard Rakell.

But the fourth line evened things up on a goal by Goodrow at 11:18, when he jammed in the rebound of a shot by Vesey, who had won the puck behind the net and came out from behind the right wing goalpost and fired.

The Rangers seemed energized after that, and were better, but they still were outshot 15-6 in the opening period, and they fell behind, 2-1, at 1:21 of the second period, when they were pinned in their own end and Jason Zucker’s shot from above the left circle hit Zibanejad’s skate and deflected in.

Late in the period, the game got chippy, with several confrontations and pushing and shoving between the teams. The big one happened when Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, Public Enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh because of his hit in the playoffs last spring that injured Sidney Crosby, dumped Alex Nylander at the red line. That angered the Penguins, who charged at Trouba, but the Trouba hit was deemed clean, and the only penalty was against Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin for cross-checking.

Trouba, who was already getting booed by the Penguins fans when he touched the puck, heard it even more vociferously after that.

The chippiness would carry over into the third period, and it would help the Rangers tie the game, when Trocheck and Malkin got into a back-and-forth. Trocheck hit Malkin and there was no call, Malkin hit Trocheck back, no call, and finally Trocheck hit Malkin again, and Malkin fell to the ice and lay on his stomach, waiting for a call that never came.

In the meantime, the Rangers raced the puck up the ice, and Trocheck ended up dropping a pass to Kreider, who fired it past goalie Tristan Jarry at 9:09 to tie the score at 2-2. The goal was Kreider’s 28th of the season and moved him past Camille Henry and into sole possession of sixth place on the Rangers’ all-time goal-scoring list with 257.

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Ryan Lindgren missed his seventh game with an upper-body injury, and his second since practicing fully on Friday for the first time since he was injured Feb. 25 in Washington.