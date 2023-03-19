Ryan Lindgren misses 10th straight game with upper-body injury

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant didn’t want to rule out the possibility that defenseman Ryan Lindgren might make his return to the lineup for Saturday’s game at the Garden against the Penguins, but in the end, Lindgren did not play. He missed his 10th straight game with an upper-body injury.

Lindgren last played Feb. 25, when he was injured in the 6-3 loss to Washington, after being driven hard into the boards by Capitals’ forward T.J. Oshie.

Lindgren took part in the morning skate, but did not do the normal line rushes with his regular partner, Adam Fox. Instead, Fox was back with Niko Mikkola.

Lindgren had returned to practice with the team on the road trip last weekend, but then last week he did not practice with the team, but rather worked out on his own. When Gallant spoke to reporters after the morning skate he said a return Saturday for Lindgren was possible. “Probably a better chance he’s not, but there’s still a chance.’’

Gallant was asked if the fact that Saturday’s game was the front end of a back-to-back would play a part in the decision as to whether Lindgren would play and he admitted “it’s a factor, for sure.’’

With Lindgren still unavailable, Ben Harpur once again dressed in his place.

Defenseman Braden Schneider was asked what the absence of Lindgren means to the Rangers’ defense.

“He's a huge piece of our top four,’’ Schneider said. “He plays hard minutes, and he plays extremely well, and he's good in both ends of the ice… We miss him, definitely, on the back end, but I think we've done a good job at being ready. There's not much you can do. It's kind of one of those things that's out of your control.’’

Blue notes

Igor Shesterkin started in goal for the Rangers, who continue the rare, home back-to-back on Sunday with a game against the Nashville Predators.