Rangers' fourth-liner Tyler Pitlick plays in his 15th game in a row

WASHINGTON – Tyler Pitlick stayed ready.

The 32-year-old forward was in the Rangers’ opening night lineup in Buffalo on Oct. 12, and alternated with Jimmy Vesey for the first four games of the season before coach Peter Laviolette decided to stick with Vesey for an extended run. Vesey earning the nod meant Pitlick was the odd man out for seven straight games, before injuries to Filip Chytil and Barclay Goodrow provided an opportunity for Pitlick to get back in.

Both Chytil (out 15 games with an upper-body injury) and Goodrow (upper-body injury) missed Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals. Pitlick, a fourth-liner, played his 15th game in a row.

“It's tough. I mean, it sucks being out,’’ Pitlick said of all the games he missed. “All you can do is work hard… I worked my butt off every single day. I did everything I possibly could to stay ready. And then, unfortunately, someone got hurt and then I was in. And I feel like, because of the work I put in, I was ready.

“Unfortunately, we've had some other injuries and stuff like that, but that's part of the game, and you need to have guys that are staying ready, and (who) can provide something for the team when they do get in.’’

In 16 games before Saturday, Pitlick had one goal and two assists with a plus-1 rating.

Goodrow doesn't make trip

Goodrow, who took a puck to the face in Tuesday’s game in Ottawa, and lost a tooth, did not make the trip to Washington, Laviolette said. Goodrow did skate today in New York, so he is improving, the coach said.

Blue notes

Charlie Lindgren got the start in goal for Washington. It was the first time he has played against the Rangers and the first time he has played against his brother, Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren, in the NHL. The two played against each other in the minor leagues… Igor Shesterkin, who allowed five goals in Tuesday’s loss in Ottawa, started in goal… Rangers D Adam Fox played in his 300th NHL game . . . Sonny Milano, who was born in Massapequa, scored 43 seconds into the first period to put the Capitals ahead 1-0.