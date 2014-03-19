Rangers playoff chances up to 80 percent

That's according to SportsClubStats.com, the site that updates the percentages daily. The 8-4 win boosted the Blueshirts chances by more than 9 percent.

I'm en route to Columbus (flight delays omnipresent, so I shouldn't speak too soon), but dI id have a chance to check some forecasts.

One thing in the Rangers favor: Of the dozen games remaining, seven are against teams currently out of the playoffs. Those teams can be dangerous, because they have nothign to lose and players may be looking to prove themselves. But if they win six, and one of the ones against the playoff teams, that's 92 points. Another point somewhere would be 93, and I think that's safe, as I wrote Tuesday.

So 15 points out of a possible 24 is the working formula.

Travellin' time, will catch up with more from last night and peek ahead.

BTW: Ten Rangers in the lineup have more than 12 goals this season (if you count the 29 from St. Louis). When was the last time....