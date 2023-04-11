Rangers will need help to improve playoff standing

The Rangers have been resigned to their Metropolitan Division fate for weeks now. Even though they woke up Tuesday still alive for second place in the division — or even first — with one game remaining in the regular season, the Blueshirts weren’t counting on it.

“Obviously, you want to try to win and get home ice and open up [the playoffs] in front of the [home] fans,’’ defenseman Adam Fox said after the Rangers lost, 3-2, in a shootout to the Buffalo Sabres Monday night at Madison Square Garden. “But I think once you’re there, you want to win games anyway. You want to win road games, too. So I don’t think we’re too concerned with that.’’

“If we want to win the Stanley Cup, we have to beat anybody, anywhere,’’ center Filip Chytil added. “So, it’s not up to us right now, so we just have to focus and win the games.’’

The Rangers, who remained in third place in the division after their loss Monday, play their final game of the regular season on Thursday at the Garden against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Whether that game has any meaning for the standings depended on what happened Tuesday night, when the second-place Devils and first-place Carolina Hurricanes were both in action. The Devils hosted Buffalo, which is still trying to stay alive in the wild-card playoff race; Carolina, playing the second game of a back-to-back, hosted the Detroit Red Wings, who have already been eliminated.

The point the Rangers gained from the loss to Buffalo gave them 107 after 81 games, one behind the Devils (108) and two behind Carolina (109). While the odds were certainly astronomically against them, there was a chance they could still win the division if they won their last game against Toronto in regulation time, while the Devils and Hurricanes both lost their final two games in regulation.

In that scenario, the Rangers, with 109 points, would leapfrog the Devils into a tie for first in the division with Carolina. And they would win the tiebreaker with Carolina based on the NHL’s first tiebreaker, which is wins in regulation time (not including overtime or shootout wins). The Rangers would have 38 regulation wins, and Carolina would have 37.

A single point by both New Jersey and Carolina in either of their last two games would end that, though. The Rangers would be locked into third place at that point, and consigned to starting the playoffs on the road. The only question would be whether the road would mean Newark, New Jersey, or Raleigh, North Carolina.

If the Rangers do indeed end up third, they would play the second-place team in the division, which might be decided Tuesday, or might not. If Carolina beat Detroit and the Devils lost in regulation to Buffalo, that would give the Hurricanes a three-point lead over the Devils with one game remaining, thus clinching the division for Carolina and setting up a Devils-Rangers first-round matchup.

If the Devils gained a single point from an overtime or shootout loss to Buffalo, then the division title would be decided Thursday, when the Devils visit Washington and Carolina visits Florida.