Rangers ice Predators thanks to Ryan Lindgren's third-period goal

NASHVILLE — The last time the Rangers played the Nashville Predators, back on Oct. 19 at Madison Square Garden, the Blueshirts turned in an ugly performance while losing, and fell to 2-2 on the young season. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin was pulled in the second period of that game, replaced by Jonathan Quick, who made his Rangers debut.

In their second game against the Predators on Saturday, when the Rangers fell behind by a couple goals in the first period at Bridgestone Arena, coach Peter Laviolette decided he needed to jolt his team into turning things around.

So, during the intermission, he made it clear that things needed to change, and then he shook up his forward lines, to give things a different look. And it worked, as the Rangers recovered from their slow start to dominate the final two periods and pull out a 4-3 victory over the Predators, their second straight win.

“We came out slow. We came out weak,’’ forward Vincent Trocheck said. “But we had a little bit of a wakeup call after the first — Lavi came in and kind of gave us the business, and rightfully so. We were not very good to start the game, so, it's a good team over there. If you give them a chance, they're gonna take it, they're going to take full advantage of it. So in the second period, third period, I thought we came out a little bit better.’’

Trocheck was one of those who was huge in the final two periods, scoring a goal and having two assists, as the Rangers rallied, and he was in the middle of things on Ryan Lindgren’s game-deciding goal at 5:10 of the third period, battling with Nashville defenseman Jeremy Lauzon as Lindgren’s shot/pass banked in off Lauzon’s skate to break a 3-3 tie.

The victory lifted the Rangers to 17-4-1 on the season, and gave them 35 points, which were the most in the league at the moment, with Vegas (34) and Boston (33) having games later on Saturday.

Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba had the other goals for the Rangers, and Adam Fox had three assists, while Jonny Brodzinski had two. Shesterkin, who was under siege in the first period, had 38 saves in earning his 10th win of the season (10-4).

“You're down 2-0 in the game [on first-period goals by Ryan O’Reilly and Roman Josi, on the power play) and that's always tough to climb out of a hole when you're on the road," Laviolette said. "The first didn't go the way we wanted. The second period, I thought we played a much better period. We played faster, the power play looked sharper. Guys were more on point, competed hard. And then as the game went on, it really became a competitive game. Blocking shots, physical, one-on-one battles. I thought our guys did a really good job just crawling back into that game and gutting one out.’’

Laviolette, who has kept his forward lines together for most of the season, switched things up in the second period, putting his No. 1 center, Mika Zibanejad, between his top two wingers, Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafrenière, and putting Trocheck between Kreider and Brodzinski in a completely new-look line.

“Just watching the first period, I just didn't — I didn't like it,’’ Laviolette said. “. . . there was a change of scenery for everybody. Everybody got a new look.’’

“I think after [the line changes], I think everybody started going, and every line was rolling,’’ Brodzinski said. “I think that was probably the biggest thing, was we were getting contributions from everybody.’’

Trouba’s goal, 31 seconds into the second period, got the Rangers’ comeback started.

“When you leave the room, you're talking about winning the second period, and you go up 1-0 before two minutes tick off the clock,’’ Laviolette said. “That puts some life in the bench, and some juice in the guys, and now you're in it.’’

Nashville went up 3-1 on a shorthanded goal by Colton Sissons at 7:28, but Kreider scored his 14th goal of the season at 8:52, two seconds after that power play ended, to pull the Rangers within 3-2. Then, with Juuso Parssinen in the box for boarding Nick Bonino, Trocheck redirected a pass from Zibanejad by goalie Kevin Lankinen (23 saves) to tie it 3-3 at 9:11.