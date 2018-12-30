Defenseman Tony DeAngelo returns to lineup for Rangers

NASHVILLE – Kevin Shattenkirk, whose return from a separated left shoulder is imminent, did not get into the lineup against the Predators, but coach David Quinn did make one change to the defense unit, returning Tony DeAngelo to the lineup after a three-game absence. Freddie Claesson came out.

Quinn said the move was more about getting DeAngelo back into the lineup.

“Freddie’s done a good job, and I’ve talked about this; we feel like we’ve got eight ‘D’ that can play,’’ Quinn said. “Tony’s had a good year and I thought he hit a little bit of a rut, but he’s done some good things in practice and I wanted to get him back in.’’

“Listen, he’s a good hockey player,’’ Quinn said of DeAngelo. “If we can get him playing the way he was for that month stretch where he was doing all the things well – defending well, great gaps on the initial rushes, good on the power play, good offensively, [then] we’re going to have a really good defenseman.’’

Quinn also said part of his thinking in putting DeAngelo in for Claesson was to have a balance of three lefthanded shots and three righthanded shots on defense. In the three games DeAngelo, a righthander, missed, the team went with four lefties.

Quinn said he hopes to have Shattenkirk in the lineup Monday in St. Louis.

Blue notes

Boo Nieves came out of the lineup to make room for Cody McLeod . . . Hartford forward Steven Fogarty, who was up with the Rangers earlier this season, was suspended by the AHL for two games as a result of a boarding incident in Thursday’s game in Bridgeport against the Islanders’ affiliate, the Sound Tigers. Bridgeport forward Connor Jones also was suspended for two games because of an illegal check to the head of a Hartford player in the same game.