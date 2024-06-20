Rangers announce six-game preseason schedule

The Rangers announced their preseason schedule on Thursday. It is a six-game slate that begins in Boston on Sept. 22, against the Bruins, and features games home and away against the Bruins, Devils and Islanders.

The first game at Madison Square Garden will be against the Islanders on Sept. 24 and is followed by the return match against the Bruins Sept. 26. The Rangers then play the Devils in a back-to-back set, Sept. 30 in Newark and Oct. 1 at the Garden, before finishing the preseason against the Islanders at UBS Arena on Oct. 4.

The opening game in Boston is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start, but all the other games are set to start at 7 p.m.

The Rangers have not announced when training camp will start, but it will likely be during the week beginning Sept. 15.