Rangers provide no injury update on Rick Nash

OTTAWA -- Will the injured Rick Nash join the Rangers in Montreal for Saturday's game?

Coach John Tortorella provided no update on the elite winger, the Rangers' leading scorer with three goals and nine assists, who remained in New York and missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Speculation ranges from a concussion to a groin or shoulder problem.

"We don't talk about our injuries," Tortorella said after the morning skate at ScotiaBank Place. "Nash has been really good; I know he'd like to have more goals, but he's done a lot of good things."

"Obviously, he's a big guy we're missing," Ryan Callahan said. "Throughout the year, teams have injuries; we miss Nasher, but it's an opportunity for someone else to step up."

Asham sits out

Arron Asham, who participated in the morning skate after resting "bumps and bruises" on Wednesday, missed a game for the fourth time this season. He was suspended for the opener, a leftover from the playoffs, and missed the third and fourth games of the season with an injury. Brandon Mashinter, playing his second game, and defenseman Stu Bickel were the fourth-line wings.

Respect for Ruff

When Lindy Ruff, the longest-tenured coach in the NHL, was fired by the Sabres on Wednesday, the jolt was felt in the coaching fraternity. Said Tortorella, "He's a good friend of mine. Those thoughts will stay with him and I."

"I feel for him," Senators coach Paul MacLean said. "I know he's a very good coach. He's had a great run in Buffalo. I'm sure he'll land on his feet somewhere. If you're standing here in 2030 talking about me, that'd be great."