The Rangers were eager to turn the page after Friday’s disheartening loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia, and desperate to end their five-game losing streak in any way possible. How didn’t matter, and against who didn’t matter.

So even though they blew a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday, and needed a last-minute, power-play goal just to get past the last-place Montreal Canadiens in the opener of a five-game homestand, they will most certainly take it.

“It's kind of not our best performance,’’ Artemi Panarin said after Kaapo Kakko’s goal with 22.5 seconds left delivered the 4-3 victory that ended the Rangers’ five-game losing streak. “But… right now, we need something. So it doesn't matter (how we) win, we're happy with two points right now and then we’ll try to step forward.’’

The win improved the Rangers to 13-9-1, and goaltender Jonathan Quick earned the 398th victory of his NHL career. He is 5-1 this season.

Playing in the second game of a back-to-back, the Rangers, who were boosted by the return of forwards Chris Kreider (back spasms, three games missed) and Filip Chytil (upper body, seven games missed) avoided the poor first period that’s been killing them so often. They took a 2-1 lead in the first period and led 3-1 after the second on the strength of power-play goals by Panarin and Mika Zibanejad and an even strength goal by Vincent Trocheck at the end of the first period.

But Montreal’s Cole Caufield got free in the left circle and snapped a shot past Quick (25 saves) at 4:16 of the third, and then Nick Suzuki beat a diving Braden Schneider to the back post to tap in a feed from Mike Matheson to tie it 3-3 at 14:07 to stun the Rangers and the Garden crowd.

After that, the Canadiens (8-12-3) had a flurry or two that made it seem as if they might actually win the game in regulation time, without it even making it to overtime.

But Kirby Dach got his stick up in Zibanejad’s face and was given a four-minute high-sticking penalty with 2:40 remaining in regulation. And in a scramble, the red-hot Will Cuylle played a pass from the slot to Kakko below the right wing circle and he smacked home the game-winner before Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault could get across and cover the open net.

“Sometimes, when you're trying to get out of (a losing streak), that first win that you get might not be the prettiest,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said. “And it wasn't tonight.

“We’ve got to draw on the positives of what we were able to do from the physicality, the start, the fact that we (blew a lead), but we came back and won it, the specialty teams factoring into it,’’ he continued. “I think you just pull all those things out of it and just continue to work your way out.’’

Largely, the Rangers won the game because of their special teams. The power play, which had gone eight straight games without scoring, connected three times in six opportunities, and the penalty kill blanked Montreal on three tries.

To a man, the Rangers credited a first-period fight between captain Jacob Trouba and Montreal forward Josh Anderson with helping them get off to a better start to the game.

“I think that was something we needed,’’ Kakko said. “I mean, we've been pretty bad lately… you’ve got to do something. And he's our captain, He's our leader. So that's something that got the guys going. And I think that was a good start.’’

With Kreider and Chytil back in the lineup, Laviolette took the opportunity to rearrange his forward lines and he made what looked like some pretty drastic changes. Chytil was inserted onto a new top line, between Panarin and Cuylle, the team’s top two scorers, while Zibanejad, normally the No. 1 center, was dropped to the third line between Kreider and Kakko.

Chytil, who has been skating with the team for more than a week, didn’t want to reveal too many details of the injury that he suffered in an on-ice collision with teammate K’Andre Miller in the game against San Jose, but said he was confident he was good enough to play.

“I know my body, I know what's going on, even with my head, and I know what I went through last year as well,’’ he said. “And it's been hard moments. But, you know, I say all the time, I'm staying positive in every situation… and (when there) is the opportunity to be back, and my whole body feels great, I jump back in. And I'm happy that after two weeks, I could play today.’’