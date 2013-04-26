Rangers recall Kris Newbury

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Rangers are calling up reinforcements going into the final game of the season, and perhaps for the playoffs.

Ryane Clowe was helped off, appearing to favor his right leg, during the Rangers' first power play at 10:16 of the first period and did not return. Kris Newbury was recalled from the Connecticut Whale after the game.

Clowe, 30, acquired from San Jose for a second- and third-round draft pick on April 2, has added ruggedness on the left wing and has three goals and five assists in 11 games as a Ranger. Chris Kreider took his spot on a line with Derick Brassard and Rick Nash. A group of taxi- squad players from the AHL, including J.T. Miller, is expected to join the team in the next few days.

Staal tactics

With 22-year-old Jared Staal called up from the AHL for his Hurricanes debut, he joined brothers Jordan and Eric on a line to start the game and they became the fourth brother trio to appear in an NHL game. Jared Staal played 12:16, with one shot and five hits. The Rangers' Marc Staal, who hopes to return soon, received another bit of good news: He was nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded to the player who exemplifies sportsmanship and dedication. The nomination is based on a vote by the New York chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Blue notes

D Matt Gilroy dressed for the first time in 22 games and played forward in place of Arron Asham, whose wife is expecting . . . Dan Girardi, 28 and in his seventh season, was voted the winner of the John Halligan Good Guy Award by the PHWA's New York chapter for his cooperation with the media.