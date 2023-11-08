Artemi Panarin extends point streak as Rangers beat Red Wings

Nobody in Rangers blue felt good about the team’s performance in Saturday’s shootout loss to the Wild in Minnesota.

Everyone had to feel good about Tuesday’s win over the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals, and Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point-scoring streak to 12 games, as the Rangers rebounded with a 5-3 victory over the Red Wings in the opener of a three-game homestand.

The Rangers led 5-0 before Detroit scored three times in the third period.

Chris Kreider and rookie Will Cuylle also scored for the Rangers, who had two power play goals in three opportunities, and goalie Jonathan Quick, starting for the second consecutive game and making his first start at the Garden as a Ranger, made 25 saves to earn his third victory of the season (3-0-1).

For Panarin, his scoring streak is the second-longest to open a season in Rangers history, behind Rod Gilbert’s franchise record of 14, set in 1972-23. The franchise record for longest scoring streak overall is held by Brian Leetch, who had a point in 17 straight games in the 1991-92 season. Panarin leads the Rangers in scoring with 20 points (7 goals, 13 assists).

Quick, 37, started his second straight game because of an undisclosed injury to Igor Shesterkin, which was suffered during Thursday’s home win over Carolina and left the 27-year-old Russian unable to travel to Minnesota for Saturday’s game, and unable to dress for Tuesday’s game. Quick had been scheduled to start in Minnesota, but had to make a second consecutive start against the Red Wings, with veteran Louis Domingue called up from AHL Hartford to back him up.

A three-time Stanley Cup winner (he beat the Rangers in the 2014 Finals while with the L.A. Kings) Quick signed a bargain basement, one-year, $825,000 (plus incentives) contract as a free agent with the Rangers over the summer to back up Shesterkin. He entered Tuesday’s game with a 1.42 goals-against average, which led the NHL, and a .948 save percentage, which was tied for second.

“I haven't noticed (infrequent starts) being an issue, because you're practicing every day, and so you’re certainly getting the work, and staying sharp between starts,’’ he said. “(And) the coaches have been good, about kind of giving us a ‘heads up,’ as to what the plan is going to be coming up. And you're prepared for that start, whenever that comes.’’

After facing 39 shots in Minnesota on Saturday, Quick had a different experience Tuesday. The Rangers outshot the Red Wings 11-1 over the first half of the first period and led, 1-0, on Trocheck’s first goal, which came at 1:40, on a sharp-angle shot from the wing against goalie Ville Husso.

The Rangers had to kill two penalties in the first period and another early in the second before the pendulum swung, they got a few power plays of their own, and used them to take firm control. First, former Ranger Andrew Copp was called for holding at 7:19, and at 7:31, Kreider tipped in a shot by Erik Gustafsson for his ninth goal of the season, and sixth on the power play.

That made it 2-0, and 16 seconds later, at 7:47, Christian Fischer was called for a trip against Braden Schneider. Twenty-eight seconds later, Trocheck made it 3-0 with his second goal, one-timing in a pass from Mika Zibanejad.

Panarin, who’d had the second assist on Kreider’s goal and had already extended his scoring streak, made it 4-0 when he found himself all alone in the slot and banged in Alexis Lafrenière’s pass from behind the net at 11:21. Then, Cuylle got the fourth goal of the period when he tipped in a shot by Zac Jones at 14:10.

Michael Rasmussen spoiled Quick’s shutout bid with his goal at 7:55 of the third, and Klim Kostin’s first goal of the season, 20 seconds later, made it 5-2.