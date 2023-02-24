Rangers lose third straight, fall to red hot Red Wings

DETROIT – A week before the trade deadline, more and more teams around the NHL are making power moves.

But there are games to be played and Rangers coach Gerard Gallant is focused on getting his team to win its share of them.

Suddenly, though, they’re not getting those wins.

Former Ranger Andrew Copp had a goal and two assists and goaltender Ville Husso made 30 saves as the red-hot Red Wings handed the Rangers their third straight loss, 4-1, Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena in the opener of a two-game road trip that continues with a game Saturday afternoon in Washington.

It was the third straight loss for the Rangers (33-16-9), who fell six points behind the second-place Devils in the Metropolitan Division.

All around the league these days, teams are sitting players to safeguard them from injury in anticipation of a trade, and before the game, the Rangers announced that forwards Vitali Kravtsov and Jake Leschyshyn were unavailable “due to roster management.’’ That created a little wrinkle for Gallant, who was forced to dress a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen, rather than the usual 12 and six.

“Obviously, with all the talk, and what's going on, you look around, and everyday, there's trades coming up now,’’ Gallant said at the Rangers’ optional morning skate. “So it's an exciting time. I think we've done most of our work… but there's still a week left, or eight days left, before (the deadline), so who knows what's going to happen.’’

Gallant had the additional challenge of playing the final 15 minutes of the first period without newcomer Tyler Motte, who had arrived Sunday from Ottawa in a trade that sent Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh round pick to the Senators. Motte took a shot to the face and had to leave for the rest of the period. That left Gallant to rotate 10 forwards through three lines for the rest of the period.

The Red Wings scored first, on a goal by Copp at 15:33 of the opening period. The Rangers tied it at 6:06 of the second when Vincent Trocheck stripped Detroit’s Robert Hagg of the puck in the neutral zone and broke in on a two-on-one with Alexis Lafrenière. Trocheck shot it between the pads of Husso for his 17th goal of the season.

But a little more than two minutes later, Motte, who had returned to the game to start the second period, got stripped of the puck by Dylan Larkin at his own blue line, and that led to a shot from the wing by Filip Zadina that beat goaltender Jaroslav Halak (19 saves) to restore the Red Wings’ lead at 8:18.

Then, late in the period, Halak, who had lost his seven-game personal winning streak with last Saturday’s overtime loss in Calgary, slid right to left to make a brilliant save on a shot by David Perron, but Halak’s momentum carried him way out of the goal The rebound went to Perron behind the goal line, and he passed in front to Michael Rasmussen for a tap-in to the vacated net to make it 3-1.

Filip Hronek’s power-play goal at 4:51 of the third period made it 4-1.