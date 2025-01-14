Mika Zibanejad's turnaround has coincided with Rangers' 4-1-1 run in January

DENVER – Things were looking up for the Rangers as they prepared to take on the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night in the middle game of their three-game road trip.

First, they were on their first winning streak in two months, having beaten the Devils Thursday and Vegas Golden Knights Saturday, and then they were getting reinforcements to their lineup in the form of Chris Kreider and Filip Chytil returning after missing four, and two games, respectively, with upper-body injuries.

And, not to be overlooked, players who had previously been playing below their normal standards are playing better now, chief among them, Mika Zibanejad.

Zibanejad, who has struggled offensively and defensively all season, has been noticeably better of late, and carried a four-game assist streak and six-game point streak into Tuesday’s game. His point streak has coincided with the team’s 4-1-1 run since the calendar flipped to 2025, but when that was pointed out to him after Monday’s practice, he scoffed at the notion that his personal turnaround might have been the thing that sparked the Rangers’ turnaround.

“You're giving me way too much credit,’’ he said.

Zibanejad was willing to acknowledge that his game has improved of late. And, he also admitted his improved play, along with the team’s positive results, has lifted some of the emotional weight he had been carrying on his shoulders because of his struggles off him. He had spoken in November about the mental challenge of trying to stay positive and confident when things hadn’t been going well. He said now it’s a lot easier to do that when things are going well.

“When you win and you play well, and you're scoring and all that stuff, a lot of it is easier because that's your job,’’ he said. “You want to win games. You want to perform well. And when that doesn't happen, obviously, it's tougher. But helping the team to the wins and seeing the team win and obviously having some pucks go in, personally… I would be lying if I said it didn't feel good.

To have a key player such as Zibanejad playing well makes a huge difference for the Rangers, coach Peter Laviolette said.

“You want everybody playing well, right? But there are guys that take down more minutes as well. You want them on top of their game also,’’ Laviolette said. “So I think it's great for him and great for us that he's feeling good and feeling confident about his game.

“What I see is a guy that's trying to make things happen, offensively,’’ he continued. “His speed is there. He's attacking the net. He's attacking plays. I think he's played well… I see a guy that's playing with a little bit more confidence and attacking the net more. He looks good out there.’’

Zibanejad entered Tuesday with eight goals and 19 assists in 42 games, which projected to 15 goals and 37 assists over a full, 82-game season. The goals would be the fewest since his first season as a Ranger, in 2016-17, when he had 14, but was limited to just 56 games due to an injury. The assists would be his fewest since the COVID-shortened, 56-game season of 2021, when he had COVID just before the season and struggled all season. He finished with 24 goals and 26 assists.

The most shocking number on Zibanejad’s stat line, though, would be the minus-21 rating. The 31-year-old Swede has always been a strong two-way player, but too often this season he’s been caught out of position, or committed costly turnovers, or made some other mistake that has led to goals against.

But even his defensive play has picked up during his point streak. He was plus-1 over the six games before Tuesday, and in Saturday’s win over Vegas, his line, with wingers Reilly Smith and Will Cuylle, matched up most often against the Golden Knights’ top line of Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, and kept them in check. Neither line scored in 5-on-5 play, and the Rangers outshot their opponents 8-7, out-attempted them 17-14 and out-chanced them 9-7.

“It's not always going to go your way – against Jersey, the (Jack) Hughes line scored two quick ones, but we still win the game,’’ Zibanejad said of matching up against the opponents’ top line. “I'm fine with that, as long as we win. But I like that challenge. If you look at the previous four years, that's been kind of like my role, I guess, playing against usually their top line and going head-to-head against them. I think it's fun.’’

Blue notes

In order to activate Kreider off injured reserve, the Rangers cleared a roster spot by assigning forward Bo Groulx to AHL Hartford… D Zac Jones was scratched for the ninth straight game. Fs Jonny Brodzinski and Jimmy Vesey were the other scratches... Rangers D Adam Fox played in his 400th career NHL game on Tuesday. His 286 career assists are fourth most in franchise history.