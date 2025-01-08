Coming off a feel-good win Sunday over last-place Chicago, the Rangers were looking to build on that Tuesday, when they opened a two-game homestand with a game against the Dallas Stars.

They hadn’t won two games in a row since they won three straight Nov. 14-19. And they were minus Chris Kreider, who went on injured reserve earlier in the day with an upper-body injury, and center Filip Chytil, their hottest player entering the game, after he left before the second period was over with an upper-body injury of his own.

They got a point, but not two. Jamie Benn’s power-play goal at 2:17 of overtime sent the Rangers to a 5-4 loss, as Benn deflected in a feed from Jason Robertson with Artemi Panarin in the penalty box serving a hooking penalty.

Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick (35 saves) failed in his second attempt to collect career win No. 400.

Dallas, which outshot the Rangers 40-25, rallied after trailing 3-0 in the first period.

With the game tied in the third period, after the Rangers surrendered an early, three-goal lead, they were presented with a golden opportunity to re-take the lead when Dallas defenseman Thomas Harley shot the puck over the glass to give them a power play late in the third period. Vincent Trocheck tipped in Mika Zibanejad’s shot for his second goal to make it 4-3 at 12:56.

But Harley made up for his gaffe when he fired a shot past Quick with 2:39 left to tie it at 4.

Alexis Lafreniere, who’d seemed to be passing often when he should have been shooting, and often deferring to linemate Panarin, broke a 13-game goal drought with a pair of goals. His first opened the scoring 6:56 into the game.

Trocheck made it 2-0 when he deflected in a shot by defenseman Will Borgen for his first goal at 9:55, and then Panarin hit Lafreniere in stride and sent him on a breakaway for his second goal, at 11:24, setting the Rangers up for a 3-0 lead.

But at 12:57, Matt Duchene’s centering pass went in off Ranger defenseman Urho Vaakanainen’s stick to get Dallas on the board, and suddenly the Rangers were on their heels. A holding penalty to Braden Schneider led to Evgeni Dadonov’s power-play goal at 15:56, pulling the Stars within 3-2. And the Rangers seemed fortunate to escape the period with a lead. They were outshot 19-8 in the period, out-attempted 25-11, and the scoring chances were 15-9 for Dallas.

In the second period, the Rangers had the look of a team trying to hang on for dear life. The Stars hit the goalpost twice in the period – once in the first minute by Jason Robertson, the other late in the period by Mavrik Bourque. And the Rangers had to block shots, 17 through two periods, as they were out-attempted 56-31. Finally, Dallas tied the score at 3 on a goal by Robertson at 13:14.

The goal came on a shift where Borgen had lost his stick, and none of the forwards on the ice – Chytil and rookies Adam Edstrom and Brett Berard – game him theirs. Dallas’ Roope Hintz fired a shot that Quick saved, but couldn’t cover, and Robertson picked up the rebound, went behind the net and passed to Dadonov, who got knocked down from behind by Edstrom. Robertson, though, picked up the loose puck and backhanded a shot past Quick for the goal.