Healing Rangers close to being whole again

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — It was, as Gerard Gallant stressed, a positive step.

One that could see the newly remade Rangers finally have the opportunity to introduce themselves to the rest of the NHL.

Both top-pair defenseman Ryan Lindgren and fourth-line wing Tyler Motte participated in Wednesday's practice at the MSG Training Center. Motte, who sustained an upper-body injury when he was forearmed in the face by Ottawa’s Austin Watson in the Rangers’ 5-3 loss last Thursday, wore a red jersey and skated with linemates Barclay Goodrow and Jimmy Vesey. Jonny Brodzinski, who was recalled from AHL Hartford Monday, also skated on the line.

Lindgren, who hasn’t played since sustaining an upper-body injury from T.J. Oshie’s check in the Rangers’ 6-3 loss at Washington on Feb. 25, wore a yellow, non-contact jersey.

Neither player was in the dressing room when it opened to reporters, and Gallant cautioned that it is not a fait accompli that one or both will be in the lineup Thursday night when the Rangers meet the Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Following the game at Montreal, the Rangers will have a back-to-back in Buffalo Saturday and Pittsburgh Sunday.

“We’ll see how they get along today but it’s still day-to-day with them,” Gallant said. “The trainer tells me after practice here today or after the skate tomorrow morning, but they just tell me day-to-day. But definitely both on the ice is a good sign.”

Certainly. If Motte can play, it is likely that Brodzinski would be sent back to Hartford. And if Lindgren can play, Gallant would have his complete assortment of defensemen. Without Lindgren, Gallant has used Niko Mikkola on the top pair with Adam Fox and created a third pairing consisting of Ben Harpur and Braden Schneider.

“We want Mikkola playing [with who] we brought him here for, with Schneider,” Gallant said. “He’s exactly what we [wanted] when we traded for him but when you [have] to move up the ladder and play that many minutes against top players — and you know [Fox and Lindgren have] played together a long time and they’re pretty used to each other; the chemistry there makes a big difference — [ but] he’s done a good job. I’m still happy with him. We really like Mikkola, but we’ll be [really] happy when he’s in the right spot.”

A healthy Lindgren will be reunited with Fox while Mikkola would be slotted with Schneider, leaving Harpur as the seventh defenseman.

“He skated the last few days,” Gallant said of Lindgren. “Out there with the team today so he’s getting closer.”

Presumably the second practice in as many days allowed the revamped Rangers to get accustomed to each other. Due to injuries, a roster shortage because of salary-cap machinations and K'Andre Miller's three-game suspension, the Rangers have been shorthanded for almost two weeks.

“Definitely nice to have a couple practices,” said Patrick Kane, who skated on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. “It’s good to get those reps in and kind of be familiar with what we’re doing [and] what’s going on.”