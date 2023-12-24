Chris Kreider lifts Rangers past Sabres with overtime winner

Annoyed by their lackluster effort in their loss to the Edmonton on Friday, the Rangers were looking to bounce back in a big way on Saturday when they hosted the Buffalo Sabres in their final game before the NHL’s three-day Christmas Break.

They needed overtime to do it, but they got the job done when Mika Zibanejad set up Chris Kreider for the winner at 2:28 of the extra period to give the Rangers a 4-3 victory.

The win sent the Rangers into the break with a 23-8-1 record, which places them atop the Metropolitan Division and locked in a battle with the Boston Bruins for first place in the Eastern Conference. They return to action after the break on Wednesday and will host the Washington Capitals.

The Rangers held a 3-2 lead entering the third period before Casey Mittelstadt tied it, tapping in his own rebound at 6:50 for his ninth goal of the season.

The Rangers opened the scoring when defenseman Ryan Lindgren flung a wrist shot through a crowd of bodies and by Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his second goal of the season, at 7:19 of the first period. They took a 2-0 lead when Artemi Panarin scored on a power play at 15:35, whipping a shot through another crowd that nestled into the top right corner without Luukkonen even moving.

But 62 seconds later, Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored from the slot to get the Sabres on the board. Buffalo tied it at 1:42 of the second on a goal by Jack Quinn, who took a pass from Dylan Cozens on the left wing, cut across the top of the circle, and wristed a shot past Igor Shesterkin for his second goal of the season.

The Rangers took a 3-2 lead at 7:13 on a goal off the rush from their top line. Blake Wheeler, who’s been playing stronger and stronger over the past half-dozen games, dropped a pass to a trailing Kreider, whose one-timer from the top of the slot was kicked out by Luukkonen, only to have Zibanejad pop in the rebound for his 13th goal of the season, and his fourth goal in the last three games.