Rangers allow season-high 8 goals, lose to Sabres in first game after 4 Nations Face-Off break

BUFFALO – When the regular season resumed for the Rangers Saturday against the out-of-playoff-contention Sabres, everyone had to wonder how they would come out of the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Would they be energized for their playoff push over the final 27 games of the regular season, with six of their players having just played thrilling, high-level, best-on-best hockey in the tournament? Or would they be tired, rusty, and flat?

It turned out to be the second one.

In their first period after the break, the Rangers allowed five goals and saw goaltender Igor Shesterkin pulled as Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin, and forwards Tage Thompson and Ryan McLeod had two goals apiece to lead Buffalo to an 8-2 victory at KeyBank Center.

The eight goals are the most the Rangers allowed in a game this season.

Chris Kreider, on the power play, and Mika Zibanejad, three seconds after a power play expired, scored in the second period for the Rangers, briefly pulling the visitors within 5-2. But Thompson and McLeod had third period goals for the Sabres (23-27-5) to squash any thought of a miracle comeback by the Rangers.

For Shesterkin, who returned after suffering an upper-body injury in his last start (Feb. 7), this was the fourth time this season he has been pulled, and it was the earliest after allowing five goals on 16 shots. In his last six starts, the 29-year-old Russian – who in December signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history – has allowed 24 goals on 131 shots, an .817 save percentage.

Besides the damage to their pride, the loss dropped the Rangers (27-25-4, 58 points) further back in the playoff race. They are now four points back of the last playoff spot in the East, with six games remaining before the NHL’s March 7 trade deadline, beginning with Sunday’s visit to Pittsburgh to play the Penguins.

How aggressively GM Chris Drury will seek to improve the roster now figures to be a question. Ottawa, Detroit, Columbus and Boston are ahead of the Rangers in the battle for the two wild-card spots and the Rangers don’t exactly have a ton of expendable assets to offer up for reinforcements.

The Rangers gave up their first round pick this summer – top-13 protected – in the Jan. 31 deal to acquire J.T. Miller from Vancouver, and they already did not have their second round pick or their own third round pick in this draft. They do have Seattle’s third round pick, acquired in the Kaapo Kakko trade, but unless they’re willing to trade some of the prospects they currently have in their system, they don’t have much to offer in trades.

If Drury doesn’t believe the current group has enough already to make a strong push, he may choose to do nothing at the deadline – or perhaps even be a seller, offloading pending free agents like defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Zac Jones, and forwards Reilly Smith and Jimmy Vesey.

As often happens, the Rangers fell behind early in this one, as K’Andre Miller turned the puck over to Buffalo’s Jack Quinn in the neutral zone. Miller fell down, giving Quinn a 2-on-1 break, and when Urho Vaakanainen chose to play the passing lane and allow Shesterkin to deal with Quinn, Quinn’s shot hit the goalie’s pad and squeaked through to give Buffalo the lead at 1:46.

For the Rangers, it was the 20th time this season they have allowed a goal in the first five minutes of a game. Buffalo made it 2-0 on the first of Rasmus Dahlin’s two goals at 11:58. That came when defenseman Braden Schneider lost his stick in the corner and, when the puck appeared to be heading out of the Rangers’ zone, went to the corner to retrieve it. While he was out of position, Jordan Greenway fired a shot that Dahlin tipped in for his eighth goal of the season.

Thompson, who was left off Team USA for the 4 Nations tournament, made it 3-0 at 15:32 when he won a board battle with Ryan Lindgren in the corner and drove to the net, getting past Adam Fox’s attempt to help, and backhanded a shot past Shesterkin. Goals by McLeod, at 17:33 and Dahlin, at 18:21, made it 5-0. Shesterkin was pulled after the second Dahlin goal.