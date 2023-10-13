Artemi Panarin's line dominates as Rangers win opener vs. Sabres

BUFFALO – The way the preseason went for the Rangers, it looked like there were a few reasons to be concerned.

And then the real season started.

Alexis Lafrenière, who had an absolutely miserable preseason, scored the Rangers’ first goal of the regular season Thursday, and his line with Artemi Panarin and Filip Chytil dominated as the Rangers beat the Sabres, 5-1, at KeyBank Center.

Peter Laviolette got his first win as Rangers coach.

Chris Kreider added two goals for the Rangers, one on the power play and one shorthanded. He also had an assist. Mika Zibanejad had three assists.

Panarin, who had a goal and an assist, was so hurt at Breakup Day in May, following the Rangers’ first-round playoff loss to the Devils, he shaved his head over the summer and said he spent more time than usual in the gym to get stronger. He came to training camp hungry. And though Chytil’s upper-body injury during camp prevented them from playing together at any point in the preseason, the line had looked sharp during the final two practices before the season started.

“I thought the line looked good,’’ Laviolette said. “Artemi seemed to pick up his game the last couple of practices and even in the (last preseason) game. It just seems that our guys are ready to move past training camp and play some hockey, and so I'm excited to see the line too.’’

Panarin seemed almost energized by playing with the two former Kid Liners. The trio combined for eight shots on goal in the first period, and eight through the first two. Lafrenière opened the scoring at 3:47 of the first period, tapping a feed from Panarin into a yawning net after Panarin had gathered his own rebound and slid the puck across the crease to Lafrenière, who was driving the back post.

Kreider tipped in a shot by Adam Fox on a power play at 12:22 of the opening period to make it 2-0, and then, at 12:49 of the second period, Panarin pounced on a giveaway just inside the Buffalo blue line and whipped a wrist shot past rookie goalie Devon Levi to make it 3-0.

The Sabres got on the board at 18:30 of the second when Owen Power fired a shot that was blocked by Jacob Trouba (team-high eight blocks), and the puck fell to J.J. Peterka, who fired it past Igor Shesterkin (23 saves).

After a 1-5 preseason in which they had to learn the new offensive and defensive systems installed by Laviolette, the Rangers looked like a well-oiled machine in the first two periods. They were physical, and they outshot Buffalo 21-12 through two periods and 30-24 for the game. They won the battle of the special teams, too, going 1-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, including Kreider’s shorthanded goal, which came at 11:34 of the third period, and made it 4-1.

Kreider’s second goal came after the Rangers nearly surrendered a power-play goal by Jeff Skinner that would have cut their lead to one goal, but Skinner’s shot, after he collected a rebound off the back boards, hit the goalpost. The Rangers then won the puck and went the other way, with Zibanejad carrying the puck up ice. His centering pass made it across to a late-arriving Kreider, who tapped it in.

Trouba added an empty-netter with 1:29 left.