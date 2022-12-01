Rangers' Vincent Trocheck plays, centers line with Alexis Lafrenière and Vitali Kravtsov

OTTAWA – Forward Vincent Trocheck was a game-time decision Wednesday against the Senators with an undisclosed injury that may stem from a collision he had in Saturday’s game with Oilers forward Warren Foegele. Coach Gerard Gallant dressed all 13 forwards on the roster for warmups, and in the end, Trocheck played and centered the third line between Alexis Lafrenière and Vitali Kravtsov.

Trocheck left Saturday’s game briefly after his second-period collision with Foegele, but returned to the bench before the period was over. He did not practice Sunday, but played Monday against the Devils and scored a power-play goal in the 5-3 loss. On Wednesday night, he played 18:23 and had five shots on goal, plus another one in the third period that hit the post.

Trocheck had been on ice for the morning skate, but did not participate in the line rushes, an early indicator that his status was in question.

Gallant isn't worried about Igor

After goaltender Igor Shesterkin said he was “ashamed’’ of how he had played in the loss to the Devils, Gallant was asked at the morning skate if he was concerned about Shesterkin being so hard on himself.

“Not at all,’’ he said. “He's a hockey player. He's a pro. He wants to win. So that's what guys do all the time. When you're not happy with your performance, you blame yourself, you don't blame somebody else. Igor's been the best goalie in NHL for the last number -- I've been here about 100 games or whatever it is, and I'm really happy to have him, trust me.’’

Blue notes

Kravtsov was back in the lineup after missing the previous eight games, the last six as a healthy scratch. And the rookie looked energetic in his 10:30 of ice time. He had two shots on goal, took a penalty, and overall impressed Gallant.“He looked really good,’’ Gallant said of Kravtsov. “He played well. And for his first game in probably, (three weeks), he's looked really good. I’m real happy for him.’’ . . . With Kravtsov and Trocheck in, Ryan Carpenter was scratched, as was defenseman Libor Hajek.