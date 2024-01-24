Rangers give up two-goal lead in third, lose to Sharks in overtime

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A road trip that didn’t look that daunting before it began, but then started off on a sour note, with two straight losses, ended in simply awful fashion late Tuesday, when Tomas Hertl scored 1:29 into overtime to deal the Rangers a 3-2 loss that closed out their West Coast road trip 1-2-1.

The Rangers had an opportunity to win it late in regulation, when they were given a power play with 5:54 remaining, after San Jose’s Calen Addison was sent off for cross-checking Jimmy Vesey. But they failed to capitalize.

The Rangers carried a 2-0 lead into the third period, on goals by Adam Fox in the first period and Artemi Panarin in the second. But a giveaway by Erik Gustafsson behind his own net led to the Sharks getting on the board on a goal by Nico Sturm at 2:19 of the third, and things turned there. Gustafsson tried to reverse a pass off the boards to his defense partner, Braden Schneider, but the puck took a funky bounce, and went directly to Sturm, who quickly put it in behind Igor Shesterkin for his third goal of the season.

Then, ex-Ranger Ryan Carpenter tied the score at 4:27 with his third goal of the season — and second in two games against the Rangers — when he tipped in a shot by Jan Rutta from the slot.

The Rangers entered the game with the advantage of facing a Sharks team that, beyond having the worst record in the NHL, had played Monday night in Los Angeles, and gone to a shootout. But at the morning skate, coach Peter Laviolette wasn’t expecting that because his team had been off Monday while the Sharks played would give them any kind of advantage at all.

“We've played a team that's played the night before, while we've been fresh, and we haven't done very well,’’ he said. “And I can't explain that, just like I can't explain the back-to-back when our record is a winning record [8-0 in the second game of back-to-backs]. But I know that there's things that we have to do inside the game tonight, that we talked about this morning, in order to be successful.’’

One of those things they talked about, clearly, was getting to the front of the net. Having people in front of the goal crease led to Fox’s goal that put the visitors up 1-0 at 7:55 of the first period. Alexis Lafreniere was standing, unchecked, at the right wing goalpost, and Vincent Trocheck tried to feed him for a tap-in. But a Sharks defender blocked the pass. Lafreniere got his stick on the puck anyway, and goalie Mackenzie Blackwood saved it, but Fox jammed in the rebound for his eighth goal of the season.

Trocheck, who on Monday was named an injury replacement to the NHL’s All-Star Weekend in Toronto next weekend, earned an assist on the goal. It was the 300th of his career.

The Rangers controlled most of the play in the second period, outshooting San Jose 12-6 and doubling their lead on Panarin’s 29th goal of the season, at 1:38. The goal came on a shot through traffic, with a screen provided by Trocheck.

Shesterkin had 19 saves in his best game of the trip. He’d not looked particularly sharp in the first game, the 5-1 loss to Vegas on Thursday, and was a little better in the win over Anaheim on Sunday. But in this one, he was active, and made a few notable saves, plus one play in the second period where he didn’t get credited for a save. On that one, he had lost his stick, and aggressively came out and dived for a puck that was headed for Alexander Barabanov in the slot, getting it with his catching glove and covering it to wipe out the scoring chance.