The day after they traded away their captain, Jacob Trouba, the Rangers announced Saturday they agreed with goaltender Igor Shesterkin on an eight-year contract extension that reports say is worth a total of $92 million, and carries an average annual value of $11.5 million.

The average makes Shesterkin, who would have been an unrestricted free agent on July 1, the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, eclipsing the $10.5 million average Carey Price got from the Montreal Canadiens. However, it leaves Shesterkin behind teammate Artemi Panarin as the second-highest paid player in Rangers history. Panarin’s seven-year deal, signed in 2019, pays him an average of $11.642 million.

“Clearly, with the contract we just signed him to, it speaks volumes of what I think of him, as a goalie, as a player, as a person,’’ Rangers general manager Chris Drury said of Shesterkin on a hastily-arranged Zoom call late Saturday afternoon. “We're lucky to have him. We're excited that he wanted to make the commitment to be with the Rangers for eight years… We had no interest in seeing where the market went come July 1.’’

The announcement of the deal came a day after ESPN broke the story that an agreement had been reached between the two sides. That story came out perhaps an hour-and-a-half after the trade of Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks was announced. Drury said there was no coordinated plan to have the events happen so close together, nor was there a requirement that the Trouba trade needed to be done before a deal with Shesterkin could be agreed to.

“They just kind of happened to come together at the same time, in the same week,’’ he said. “There was no effort to have it done together, or have us move on from Jacob, and then now we could sign ‘Shesty.’ It just happened to work out that way.’’

Shesterkin, who is 9-9-1 this season, with one shutout, a 2.99 goals-against average, and .908 save percentage after Friday’s 4-2 win over Pittsburgh, declined to talk about the reports of his contract agreement after the game, saying, “maybe tomorrow.’’ But he didn’t speak with reporters at practice Saturday.

Coach Peter Laviolette also declined to comment on Shesterkin’s deal Friday night, saying, “I’m not there yet.’’ Asked at practice Saturday if he was ready to talk about Shesterkin, he said, “He played a really good game for us yesterday.’’

In his career, Shesterkin, who will be 29 later this month, is 144-68-18, with a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage. He won the Vezina Trophy in 2022 as the league’s top goalie. He has appeared in 44 postseason games, posting a 2.41 GAA and .928 save percentage.