Rangers sign veteran forward Jason Arnott

Jason Arnott, the 6-5 free-agent center who had 17 goals and 38 points for St. Louis last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rangers, pending a physical.

The 38-year-old, who has played 20 seasons in the NHL, reportedly will earn about $1.65 million. He has scored at least 20 goals 13 times with six different teams: Edmonton, New Jersey, Dallas, Nashville, Washington and St. Louis.

Six of his goals last season came on the power play, an area in which the Rangers could use some more juice, and he averaged 14 minutes on ice per game.

Arnott was expected to arrive in Manhattan Saturday night, undergo a physical Sunday and presumably practice with the team at the MSG Training Center.

The Rangers might have to re-assign a forward, possibly Benn Ferriero, to the AHL. Ferriero, acquired from Pittsburgh on Thursday, made his Rangers debut on the fourth line.

Kreider has bone chipChris Kreider, who was scratched for Thursday's game against the Flyers because coach John Tortorella said he wasn't adapting to the defensive system quickly enough, has a bone chip in his right ankle and won't be skating for a few days.

"It's not severe," Tortorella said. "It happened down there [the forward played 33 games with the Connecticut Whale during the lockout]."

The chip was discovered during an MRI on Friday, the team said.

Blue chips

Arron Asham returned from a groin strain and just missed a goal in the second period on a nice cut in front . . . Matt Gilroy was scratched for the fifth straight game and Stu Bickel sat out.