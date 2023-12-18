Rangers ready for rematch with Toronto Maple Leafs after last week's performance

WALTHAM, Mass. – Things didn’t go well for the Rangers the last time they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But as they prepared Monday to see the Leafs again just a week later, things have turned around a little bit. The Rangers are feeling much better about their game and looking forward to their rematch with the Leafs in Toronto on Tuesday.

“I think we had a slow start in that game [last Tuesday],’’ forward Barclay Goodrow said after the Rangers’ practice at Bentley University. “We kind of got behind the 8-ball pretty early, and it's 4-1 [Toronto] at the end of the first period. So I think we found our game a little bit after that. [And the] last two games, and especially against Boston, obviously a really good team, I thought we were very, very tight defensively. We didn't give up much. And I think it's just an overall team game that I think we can take a lot out of, and bring that same thing to Toronto.’’

When the Rangers lost, 7-3, to Toronto at Madison Square Garden, it was their third loss in four games, and they had surrendered 21 goals. But since then, they beat Anaheim, 5-1, and Boston in overtime, 2-1, in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. Now they’ve won three of the last four and are tied with Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

“Anytime you don't come out with the outcome that you're looking for, it's good to play the team [again],’’ coach Peter Laviolette said. “My interpretation of that [last Toronto] game is we weren't very good in the first period, I thought we were really good in the second period. And then we started in the third period the right way and we had to kill that penalty. And they scored right away on it, and that deflated us. We didn't handle it very well from there.

“And so, a better start would be in order.’’

The Rangers (21-7-1, 43 points) have conceded the first goal in seven of their last eight games, including both games over the weekend. They have managed to win four of the seven games in which they started from behind, though, and are 7-5 overall in games when they allow the first goal.

“The first goal doesn't mean we had a bad start, either way,’’ Laviolette said. “We could have scored the first goal and had a really lousy start. I'd like to get the first goal, but I don't think that we played poorly last game [against Boston] just because we didn't get the first goal. I thought we were ready to play, and I thought the game was good.

“For me, [allowing the first goal is] not a dictating factor as to whether we were ready to play the game,’’ he continued. “I do think we were good [against Boston]. It was tight. There was not a lot of room. And we've been trying to play better defense… They ended up getting the first goal on a play at the net, but I don't think that that should be lumped into 'We weren't ready, we didn't play well.'’’

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who allowed six goals in the last Toronto game, but just one against Boston, was asked if he was looking forward to seeing the Maple Leafs again after what happened last week.

“What happened last week?’’ he deadpanned.

Shesterkin’s attitude was that he was focused on the next game, not the last game.

“The guys played awesome in front of me [in Boston], and I appreciate it,’’ he said. “So, I’m just looking forward."