Chris Kreider's goal in third period gives Rangers win in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The road trip started so well for the Rangers. Then, it dipped. Then it finished in the best possible way.

Chris Kreider, playing his second game since returning from injured reserve with an upper-body injury, scored with 9:38 remaining in regulation time to complete a third-period rally and the Rangers held the lead this time, finishing off a 5-3 victory Thursday over the Utah Hockey Club in the Delta Center in the Blueshirts’ first-ever visit to Utah.

The victory wrapped up a three-game road trip for the Rangers with a 2-0-1 record, and nudged them above NHL .500 for the first time since Dec. 22 at 21-20-3.

They are 4-0-2 in their last six games.

Artemi Panarin had his 18th and 19th goals of the season, including an empty-net tally with 37.1 seconds. That came after Igor Shesterkin narrowly missed scoring into an empty net, which would have been his first career goal.

The Rangers, who started the trip with a 2-1 victory over Vegas on Saturday, then blew a lead with 1:13 left before losing to Colorado 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday, trailed 3-2 entering the third period Thursday. But a shorthanded goal by Reilly Smith tied it just 28 seconds in.

Still smarting after the loss to Colorado, the Rangers didn’t start well on Thursday, as Matias Maccelli scored on a rebound 61 seconds into the game to give Utah the early lead.

Panarin’s 18th goal of the season tied things up relatively quickly, at 3:42, but Maccelli jammed in another rebound – this one a shot that slithered through Shesterkin (28 saves) and got behind him – to restore Utah’s lead at 8:12.

But Arthur Kaliyev’s first goal as a Ranger – he also whacked in a puck that had slithered behind Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka after a Filip Chytil shot – tied it, 2-2 at 16:25. Getting to intermission tied was a good result for the Rangers, who were outshot 15-8.

But in the second period, special teams were the difference in Utah regaining the lead, and holding it. First, the Rangers' penalty kill gave up the go-ahead goal to Logan Cooley 57 seconds into the period, and then the power play came up empty on two chances, including a 5-on-3 advantage for 1:14.

Though net front specialist Kreider had returned to the lineup for the Colorado game, coach Peter Laviolette opted to keep the first unit he’d used in Kreider’s absence – Vincent Trocheck in the net front spot, with Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere and point man Adam Fox – together. But when Alexander Kerfoot shot the puck over the glass with Mikhail Sergachev already in the box for an interference penalty, Laviolette inserted Kreider in place of Trocheck.

The strategy didn’t work, though. The Rangers managed just a single shot on the 5-on-3 and none on the 5-on-4s they had on either side of it. The Rangers managed only five shots on goal in the period, and to make matters worse, Lafreniere’s cross-checking at the 20-minute mark meant the hosts would start the third period on the power play.

But Smith stunned the crowd and set off chants of “Let’s go, Rangers’’ by the visiting fans. Smith carried the puck up the left wing and fired a slap shot that clipped the stick blade of Sergachev and flew up over the shoulder or Vejmelka for Smith’s ninth goal of the season and a 3-3 tie.

Notes & quotes: Kreider's goal was his 49th career game-winning goal with the Rangers, which moved him within three of Rod Gilbert (52) for the all-time franchise lead . . . Carrick had two assists . . . Fox picked up his 32nd assist of the season.