Rangers defenseman Erik Gustafsson likes everything about playing with team

GREENBURGH — The question posed to Erik Gustafsson was simple: Does he believe he has found a home?

His response was unequivocal.

“I love it here,” Gustafsson said after a near hour-long practice Friday at the MSG Training Facility. “My family loves it here, my kids, too. …Ever since we came over here, we [have] loved everything.”

And heretofore, the feeling is mutual.

Entering this weekend’s back-to-back at Nashville Saturday afternoon and home Sunday night for the NHL-worst Sharks, the Rangers have the most wins in the NHL (16), are tied with Boston and Los Angeles for the fewest losses (4), and are tied with Boston for the second-most points in the NHL (33).

And Gustafsson has played a not-insignificant role in the Rangers early success, as he has a slash line of three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 18:51 of ice time per game.

Of his 15 points — which ranks fifth-most on the team — nine have come at even strength and another six on the power play, where he is getting 2:10 per game.

Not bad for a guy who signed a one-year, $825,000 contract on the first day of free agency.

But that was hardly a case of navigating new terrain considering Gustafsson has played for Chicago, Calgary, Philadelphia, Montreal, Washington and Toronto over the course of his eight-year career.

“I’ve been signing one-year [contracts] the last three, four years so obviously I wanted more,” said Gustafsson, when asked if he thought he was affected by the flat cap last summer. “But I [knew] how it is and obviously cap space and all that stuff going on.”

But it did help that Peter Laviolette vouched for the 31-year-old who played for much of last season in Washington before the Capitals being traded to Toronto at the trade deadline.

During a recent post-practice interview session, Laviolette said his familiarity with Gustafsson made the defenseman someone he and GM Chris Drury put high on their list going into free agency.

“He’s played well since he’s been here,” Laviolette said at the time. “His training camp was really good. The start of the season was really strong for him. It seems no matter who he plays with, they can drive play in the right direction. He’s done a really good job. …It doesn’t surprise me that he’s able to step in and play that way. He did it for me last year (\[in Washington] and he’s doing the same exact thing right now. He’s playing really well.”

Especially in the 10 games he skated with Ryan Lindgren on the top defense pair while Adam Fox recuperated from a lower-body injury.

In that stretch, Gustafsson recorded 11 points (one goal and 10 assists) and averaged 20:24 of ice time. Of his 11 points, six came at even strength and another five on the power play.

More impressive? The left-handed shooting Gustafsson was playing on the right side during that stretch.

Typically, there is a learning curve when a player has to play on his off-side. But Gustafsson had played on the right side at times in Chicago.

“Obviously I don’t mind it,” said Gustafsson. “I [hadn’t] played [on the right side] in a while but it’s kind of like when you’ve played it before you know [what to expect].”