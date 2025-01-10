Rangers' special teams are playing better, which fuels their confidence

This was not an instance of Artemi Panarin discounting what had occurred.

Instead, he stated the obvious.

Yes, the specialty units had been productive in the Rangers’ 3-2 overtime win over the Devils Thursday night at the Garden. They contributed two power play goals on three man-up opportunities while killing all four Devils power plays.

They were unquestionably positives. But the winger’s larger point is that it was just one game and there are 41 more remaining in the 2024-25 regular season.

“I don’t want to say too early or anything,” Panarin said. “We have half the year left.”

Whether or not what ailed the power play and penalty kill units has been treated or if what transpired on home ice against their Hudson River rivals was a mirage will be determined over the next three months.

But as the Rangers flew cross-country ahead of Saturday night’s match against the league-best Golden Knights, they felt optimistic about their specialty teams. Which is something of a rediscovered sentiment.

“Special teams is obviously the difference,” Adam Fox said, when asked about the importance of an effective power play and penalty kill.

Neither of which they had over the last month. The Rangers were 5-for-47 (10.6% conversion rate) on the power play in the 17 games they played between Dec. 2 and Jan. 7, while yielding 13 man-up goals in 53 power plays against (75.5% penalty kill rate). Not coincidentally, the Rangers dropped 12 of 17 games (5-11-1) in that stretch.

Against the Devils, however, Fox’s power play goal at 12:05 of the first period opened the scoring, and Panarin’s man-up goal with 2:47 left in the second tied the game 2-2. And the penalty kill units held the NHL’s second-best power play (28% conversion rate) to four shots.

“They played pretty well in a big game,” said Igor Shesterkin, who made 21 saves in his first start since missing four games with an upper-body injury. “The guys did a great job. Played smart.”

Their reward for a solid night’s work? A date with Vegas, whose power play is seventh-best in the NHL (24.7% conversion rate) and a penalty kill which ranks 20th in the league (78.2% success rate, followed by contests in Colorado and Utah.

The Avalanche have a 22% conversion rate on the power play which is 17th in the league and their penalty kill’s 78.4% success rate is 19th. Utah’s power play is connecting at a 22.3% percent clip (15th in the NHL) and its penalty kill ranks 14th in the league (80.2% success rate).

“If you’re successful [on the power play and penalty kill] your chances of winning the hockey game go up. Drastically,” said Peter Laviolette said, whose Rangers enter the three-game road trip with the league’s seventh-best penalty kill (83.1% success rate) but ranks 21st with a 19.1% power play conversion rate.

And for a team that believes it should reside with the NHL’s upper echelon, the swing provides an opportunity to build upon a five-game stretch in which they have gone 3-1-1 and collected seven points in the process.

“We’re playing better,” Reilly Smith said of the Rangers, who are in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division and 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 19-20-2 (40 points) record.