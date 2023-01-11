Igor Shesterkin comes up big in shootout as Rangers top Wild

Igor Shesterkin had had a rough game Tuesday, giving up a soft goal in the third period that could have cost the Rangers the game.

But Shesterkin redeemed himself when he made the game-winning save in the shootout, stuffing Minnesota’s Frederick Gaudreau with his right pad to power the Rangers to a 4-3 victory over the Wild in the tiebreaker at the Garden. Kaapo Kakko and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout for the Rangers, Old friend Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild.

The Rangers got a power play with 2:25 left in the five-minute overtime when Minnesota was called for having too many men on the ice. But with Chris Kreider having left the game midway through the third period with an injury, the Rangers failed to score on the four-on-three advantage.

The Rangers finished the game with only 10 forwards, after both Kreider and Julien Gauthier left the game because of injury. Gauthier left near the end of the first period with what the Rangers said was an upper-body injury.

Zuccarello broke a 2-2 tie at 4:33 of the third period with an unscreened shot from the right wing that Shesterkin got his glove on, but failed to catch cleanly. The puck bounced up over the goalie’s head, and, with Shesterkin not knowing where it was, dropped into the goal.

But with 6:25 remaining and the Rangers down two forwards and pressing, Filip Chytil, Jimmy Vesey and a host of Rangers crashed the net and Chytil jammed in a puck to tie it, 3-3, and force overtime.

The game was the first of three straight home games for the Rangers, who have the Central Division leaders, the Dallas Stars, coming in on Thursday, and the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

The Rangers trailed 2-0 after the first period, on goals by Minnesota defenseman Jon Merrill (at 12:36) and Kirill Kaprizov (at 17:43). Former Ranger Ryan Reaves, playing against them for the first time since he was traded to Minnesota on Nov. 23, was credited with the second assist on Kaprizov's goal.

But K’Andre Miller’s breakaway goal at 2:37 of the second period got the Rangers on the board and Adam Fox, in a four-on-four situation, decided to shoot on a two-on-one rush and beat goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on the stick side at 15:50 to tie the score at 2. The Rangers outshot the Wild, 20-10 in the second period and dominated possession.