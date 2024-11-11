GREENBURGH — Out in the Western Conference last season, first with Anaheim and then with the Edmonton Oilers, Rangers center Sam Carrick saw enough of the Winnipeg Jets to know how good they are. And with the 14-1 Jets visiting Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, Carrick said now is as good a time as ever to play the NHL’s top team.

“It’s always a good time to play the top team in the league, to kind of see where we’re at,’’ Carrick said after the Rangers’ practice Monday. “It’s still early in the season. I think every team is working out some kinks still, and they seem to be the one team that’s kind of firing on all cylinders. So yeah, I think it’s a good opportunity for us to elevate our game, especially defensively, and have a good showing in front of our fans.’’

Winnipeg became the first team in NHL history to post 14 wins in its first 15 games, when it beat Dallas, 4-1, on Saturday. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck came within one minute and 22 seconds of posting his third consecutive shutout in that game. Hellebuyck leads goalies in goals-against average (1.83), save percentage (.935) and shutouts (3).

“They’re the top dogs in the league right now, and they just set a record,’’ coach Peter Laviolette said. “I’ve watched a little bit of them so far, just the way that they play. And I think it’s justified their record. There’s no fluke to that. And so, it’s impressive. It’ll be a great test, a great challenge. We’re playing the best team in the league.’’

Of course, the Rangers’ 9-3-1 record through 13 games is not chopped liver, but it’s been no secret that the Blueshirts have not played well over the last two-and-a-half weeks, beginning with their Oct. 24 loss to Florida. They’re 4-3 in that time, and even their wins — like the 4-0 result they managed Saturday against the Red Wings in Detroit — haven’t been pretty.

Among those who have distinguished themselves in the time period has been the fourth line, centered by Carrick, with rookie Adam Edstrom on the left wing, and, lately, veteran Jimmy Vesey on the right. Vesey’s goal, set up by Carrick, was huge in Saturday’s win, as it relieved the pressure on the Rangers in a second period in which they were massively outplayed by the Red Wings and only managed to stay in the game because of the herculean effort of goaltender Jonathan Quick.

“It was just a little breakdown by the other team that we took advantage of,’’ Carrick said of Vesey’s goal, which gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead late in the period. “And, yeah, it was at that point in the game, second period, we were on our heels a bit throughout the whole period. So I think it was a big goal for our group to, kind of, shift the momentum a little bit into our favor.’’

“They give speed, they give energy, they give some physicality, they give good defensive play,’’ Laviolette said of the fourth line. “They move us from the defensive zone to the offensive zone, and then they’re able to stay down there and generate [zone] time and chances, and it led to a big goal the other night with Jimmy.’’

Notes & quotes: Defenseman Ryan Lindgren (maintenance) did not practice Monday . . . Quick was the first goaltender to leave the ice after practice, normally an indicator that he is likely going to start Tuesday’s game.